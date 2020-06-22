How to Live Stream Apple’s WWDC 2020 in Australia

Like every other major convention this year, Apple’s WWDC 2020 will be an entirely online-based event to keep attendees safe. While this changes the nature of the event for those who attend in person, you’ll still be able to live stream the big press conference as per normal if you’re in Australia.

When and where to stream Apple’s WWDC in Australia

Thanks to the time difference, you’ll need to be up on Tuesday, 23 June, at 3 a.m. AEST to watch the conference. We suggest taking a nap post dinner or getting your snack game ready for a long, long night. Luckily, steaming the conference will be easier than that.

For the first time ever, WWDC will stream on YouTube, too, and you can set a reminder to check in via Apple’s official YouTube page or by clicking through the video below. Just hover over the video and click/tap the “Set Reminder” button.

You’ll get a notification on your device once the stream is about to start (as long as you’ve enabled push notifications for YouTube previously). The WWDC 2020 stream will also be available on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, the Apple Developer website, and the Apple Developer app.

What to expect

Apple’s WWDC 2020 event might be a different experience than we’re used to, but there’s still plenty of big announcements expected. Here’s what we’re likely to see based on what we’ve historically seen at past events, plus the latest rumours and leaks.

New OS upgrades

If past WWDC events are anything to go off of, we’ll likely see the next iterations of Apple’s many operating systems. iOS/iPad OS 14, macOS 10.16, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 are all next on the update cycle, and each will have its own new features to cover during the online presentation.

New Mac hardware

We often see new Apple hardware announced at WWDC, and this year’s rumours all point to some big updates for Mac.

First, a new iMac model is expected with a potential release date for later this year. This 2020 model will likely get an updated display with thinner bezels and undoubtedly some kind of hardware refresh.

Similarly, a new line of ARM-based Mac PCs and laptops could be unveiled this year. Apple has been long-rumoured to move over to ARM processor and abandon the Intel chips its used in the past. This would give Apple more control over the Mac’s internal hardware and software capabilities, much like it can with the iPhone (which is also an ARM-based device).

The first ARM-based Macs are speculated to launch in late 2020 or early 2021, so an announcement next week would make sense if that’s indeed Apple’s timeline. The pandemic has slowed production across the entire tech industry, so it’s always possible these expected announcements have changed. Whatever the case, we’ll find out soon.