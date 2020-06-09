How And Why To Update Your Sonos Setup To 'S2'

How To Keep Your WhatsApp Number Out Of Google Search Results

Sonos is launching a new controller app known as the S2 Controller App, and while many users will need it to receive feature updates or integrate future Sonos products into their set up, it’s not fully replacing the older Sonos controller app just yet. That’s now the S1 Controller app—and there are still a few instances where you might need to use it.

What’s the difference between the S1 and S2 Sonos Controller apps?

The S1 and S2 controller apps are both used to control Sonos-brand speakers, soundbars, amps, and receivers from your mobile devices or PC. Some Sonos devices will only work on one of the two apps, but most are compatible with both (at least for now). The only devices that currently require the S2 app are:

  • The Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar

  • Sonos Five speakers

  • Third-gen Sonos Sub

As for older devices, here’s a chart that shows which devices already support S2, and which only support S1:

Graphic: Sonos

Note that you can use both S1 and S2 speakers in the same house, but they can’t be paired together and you’ll have to use separate apps to control them. Here’s more information from Sonos’ support page on how that works. Then again, all of the S1 devices in the chart can get you credit towards new Sonos stuff if you use the company’s trade-in program.

Should you update to S2?

Probably. Despite how many Sonos products support both apps, the S2 app will be a requirement for all new Sonos devices as of May 2020 and you’ll need to update to the S2 app in order to receive new feature updates on your devices. The S1 app and S1-only devices still work, but they won’t be getting any new features and will only be patched with necessary security/bug fixes and support for new music streaming apps for a couple more years.

So, unless you’re rocking older equipment that only works with the S1 app, you should probably update the Sonos controller app if you want to keep receiving new feature updates and keep your setup compatible with future devices.

How to update to the Sonos Controller app

If you were already using the Sonos Controller app:

  1. Open the Sonos app on your Android, iOS, or iPadOS device.

  2. Tap the “Update” notification to begin downloading the new version of the app and patching your devices.

  3. The rest of the update will happen automatically and will save and import any settings or presets you had saved from the S1 controller app.

If you weren’t already using the S1 Controller app or the update notification isn’t appearing:

  1. Download the new Sonos app from Google Play (Android) or the App Store (iOS/iPadOS). (Windows and macOS versions are reportedly in the works, too).

  2. Use the app to connect and set up your speakers and other devices.

