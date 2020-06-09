Count Macronutrients Instead Of Kilojoules For Better Diet Success

How to Watch the 2020 Strawberry Moon Eclipse This Weekend in Australia

Ratehacker: The Best Rates to Boost Your Finances in June 2020

Get Help Talking About Race With This Tool From The Smithsonian

Illustration: Shutterstock

Surely, by now, we all see the pressing need to talk about race—with our kids, with our parents, with our friends, even with ourselves. If the only thing holding you back is that you simply don’t know where to begin, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has launched a new online portal that will help.

The digital portal, which contains tools, online exercises, video instructions, articles and more than 100 multimedia resources tailored for educators and parents, was already in the works before protests broke out across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Seeing an immediate need, the museum bumped up the release date of “Talking About Race” to provide resources people can use right now:

Talking About Race builds upon decades of work by the museum’s educators. It is the result of extensive research, studies, consultations, and educational resources from these fields: history, education, psychology and human development. It includes published research from leading experts, activists, historians, and thought leaders on race, equity, and inclusion.

Talking About Race first prompts readers to personally reflect on their own lifelong journey and experiences surrounding race—an important first step. And then there are a wide range of articles, videos and activities that can help educate users about racial inequality in the United States—and arm you to talk to your kids about it. I particularly recommend:

It can be difficult to talk with kids about race, particularly if you never have before, but it’s also necessary; and these tools can arm you with the knowledge you need to get started.

Meet the smartest parents on Earth! Join our parenting Facebook group.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

desktop install laptop operating-system windows

How To Reinstall Windows From Scratch

There comes a time in every Windows user’s life when things start to feel slower. Perhaps you’ve been installing and uninstalling a ton of applications, or you’ve been mucking around with obscure Windows settings (or worse, the registry). Maybe you even decided to live life on the wild side, like me, and signed up for Microsoft’s Windows Insider program, which recently caused my desktop system to screech to a halt. Whoops.
apps communications downloads internet lifehacker-pack music photos software utilities video windows windows-10 windows-downloads

40 Windows Apps Everyone Should Own

There are so many Windows apps out there, that picking a list of the very best, most must-install software for your desktop or laptop feels daunting. We've pored over pages of recommendations, countless forum posts, and lots of comments to come up with this year's Lifehacker Pack for Windows, a list of software champions across four categories: productivity, internet/communications, music/photos/video and utilities.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles