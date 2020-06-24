Get Apple’s iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur Wallpapers Right Now

If you don’t want to try out iOS 14 or macOS Big Sur just yet, that’s fine. Developer betas aren’t for everyone. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy at least one update both operating systems are bringing to the table: shiny new wallpapers.

Yes, your device’s looks are just as important as its features. And if you want to pretend you’re a baller with a version of iOS or macOS that your friends don’t have yet (or don’t know how to install), you have the power right now: You don’t have to wait until fall, because someone has already gone through the trouble of extracting all of these new wallpapers from the new operating systems already. Download them and you’ll be able to install them on any device you want. Who cares what operating system you actually have?

Feel free to click or tap to expand and save any of these images directly to your device — easy enough with a right-click in macOS or a long-press in iOS. (Save the huge images to Photos, and then apply the photo as your wallpaper via iOS’ Settings app). If you’re having any issues, I’ll link to other sources for these wallpapers, too, so you can try downloading them another way.

iOS 14

I can’t say I’m the biggest fan of Apple’s new iOS wallpapers. Also, no new dynamic wallpapers? I’m tired of staring at polka dots, Apple. Let’s spruce things up a bit.

The wallpapers are below, and here’s a mirror for all of them.

iPadOS 14

Second verse, same as the first. I’m still not a fan of these wallpapers, even if on my chunky iPad instead of my svelte iPhone. But, to each their own.

(Here’s a mirror for the iPad versions of these wallpapers.)

Now we’re talking. The first two wallpapers are eh, but once we get to the Big Sur pictures — yes. I love it, and I’m not just saying that because I live in California and dream of going to Yosemite every weekend in an alternate life.

If you’d prefer .HEIC versions of these wallpapers (otherwise known as the dynamic versions that change based on the time of day), you’ll find them here! (And here, if that link goes down!) Otherwise, enjoy the static macOS Big Sur wallpapers below.