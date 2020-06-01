Everything New to Netflix This Week

Image: Supplied

It's hard to believe June's already here but given the current climate, a lot of people might be hoping for 2020 to pass them by quickly. Despite what's happening in Australia or the rest of the world, Netflix continues to offer viewers some escape. If you're looking for some real-world reprieve yourself, here's everything you can look forward to on the streaming platform this week.

Netflix Original Series

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (2 June)

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They've got a houseful of hands to help.

M'entends-tu?/Can You Hear Me? (3 June)

Three friends in a low-income neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they grapple with bad boyfriends and their dysfunctional families.

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (5 June)

In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.

Queer Eye: Season 5 (5 June)

The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

Netflix Weekly Series

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Every Sunday)

The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning weekly comedy show explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

Netflix Films

The Last Days Of American Crime (5 June)

As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts.

Choked: Palsa Bolta Hai (5 June)

A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband's debts — and her own broken dreams — finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

Netflix Original Documentaries

Spelling The Dream (3 June)

Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

Netflix Kids & Family

True: Rainbow Rescue (2 June)

True and Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to bring back Dillydally — a brave explorer who's the Rainbow King's best friend!

Netflix Original Anime

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (4 June)

Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

Netflix Highlights (Licensed Content)

Million Dollar Baby (1 June)

Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran Los Angeles boxing trainer who keeps almost everyone at arm's length, except his old friend and associate Eddie "Scrap Iron" Dupris (Morgan Freeman). When Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) arrives in Frankie's gym seeking his expertise, he is reluctant to train the young woman, a transplant from working-class Missouri. Eventually, he relents, and the two form a close bond that will irrevocably change them both.

The Lincoln Lawyer (1 June)

Mick Haller (Matthew McConaughey) is a charismatic defense attorney who does business out of his Lincoln Continental sedan. Mick spends most of his time defending petty crooks and other bottom-feeders, so it comes as quite a surprise when he lands the case of a lifetime: defending a Beverly Hills playboy (Ryan Phillippe) who is accused of attempted murder. However, what Mick initially thinks is an open-and-shut case with a big monetary reward develops into something more sinister.

Note: All descriptions and synopses have been provided by Netflix.