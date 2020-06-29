Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, Foxtel, and Binge in July

July is less than a day away and we’re sitting at the edge of our seats waiting for new titles to drop on our favourite streaming platforms in Australia. It’s yet another massive list and that’s just what us binge-watchers love to hear. Getting straight into it, here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Binge next month.

Netflix’s July Highlights

Eat Pray Love (1 July)

Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) thought she had everything she wanted in life: a home, a husband and a successful career. Now newly divorced and facing a turning point, she finds that she is confused about what is important to her. Daring to step out of her comfort zone, Liz embarks on a quest of self-discovery that takes her to Italy, India and Bali.

Gladiator (1 July)

Set in Roman times, the story of a once-powerful general forced to become a common gladiator. The emperor’s son is enraged when he is passed over as heir in favour of his father’s favourite general. He kills his father and arranges the murder of the general’s family, and the general is sold into slavery to be trained as a gladiator – but his subsequent popularity in the arena threatens the throne.

Pitch Perfect (1 July)

College student Beca (Anna Kendrick) knows she does not want to be part of a clique, but that’s exactly where she finds herself after arriving at her new school. Thrust in among mean gals, nice gals and just plain weird gals, Beca finds that the only thing they have in common is how well they sing together. She takes the women of the group out of their comfort zone of traditional arrangements and into a world of amazing harmonic combinations in a fight to the top of college music competitions.

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 (3 July)

When Lidia’s biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco’s regime.

Good Girls: Season 3 (26 July)

Suburban mothers-turned-criminals Beth, Ruby and Annie return to face the consequences of last season’s hijinks.

Netflix’s full streaming list

1 July

Deadwind: Season 2

Say I Do

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Eat Pray Love

Top End Wedding

Gladiator

A Knight’s Tale

Pitch Perfect

2 July

Warrior Nun

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

The F**k-It List

3 July

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

Desperados

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

8 July

Was It Love?

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

9 July

The Protector: Season 4

Japan Sinks: 2020

10 July

O Crush Perfeito

The Twelve

The Old Guard

The Claudia Kishi Club

Hello Ninja: Season 3

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

11 July

The Hurricane Heist

13 July

Little Italy

14 July

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

On est ensemble

The Business of Drugs: Limited Series

Mrs. Lowry & Son

15 July

Dark Desire

Skin Decision: Before and After

Gli Infedeli

The Beach Bum

Executive Decision

Passenger 57

16 July

Indian Matchmaking

Fatal Affair

MILF (FR)

17 July

Boca a Boca

Cursed

20 July

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

21 July

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

22 July

Signs

Norsemen: Season 3

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

23 July

The Larva Island Movie

24 July

¡A cantar!

Animal Crackers

Ofrenda a la tormenta

The Kissing Booth 2

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

26 July

Good Girls: Season 3

28 July

Last Chance U: Laney

29 July

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4

The Hater

The Speed Cubers

30 July

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

31 July

Get Even

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

Vis a vis: El Oasis

Seriously Single

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Stan’s July Highlights

Outcry (5 July)

Directed by Emmy award-winner Pat Kondelis, Outcry is a five-part documentary series examining the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley and a quest for truth and justice.

Relic (10 July)

Set in the Melbourne countryside and led by an all female cast spanning three generations, Relic tells the story of Edna (Robyn Nevin, The Matrix Franchise), an elderly and widowed matriarch who goes missing, and her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer, The Newsroom) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote, Stan Original Series Bloom) who must travel to their remote family home to find her. Soon after her return, they start to discover a sinister presence haunting the house and taking control of Edna.

P-Valley (12 July)

Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This southern-fried drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned.

Stan’s full streaming list

1 July

Brooklyn

3 July

Military Wives

Apocalypto

Canada’s Drag Race

5 July

Outcry

8 July

Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You

10 July

Relic

Bates Motel

12 July

P-Valley

Hightown: Season Finale

13 July

The Hunter Games Saga

12 Year a Slave: The Extraordinary True Story of Solomon Northup

16 July

The Returned: Season 1

17 July

Valley Girl

The Bold Type: Season Finale

18 July

Pavarotti

19 July

Black Monday: Season Finale

24 July

Zomboat!

Spin City

25 July

Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season Finale

26 July

Hearts and Bones

28 July

Finke: There and Back

31 July

The Trip to Greece

Amazon Prime Video’s July Highlights

Hanna: Season 2 (3 July)

The second season of Hanna follows the titular heroine as she evades the relentless pursuit of the sinister Utrax organisation, and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

LOL: Last One Laughing (3 July)

Hosted by Rebel Wilson, witness 10 of Australia’s professional comedians go head to head to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh in this first-of-its-kind comedy social experiment.

Absentia: Season 3 (17 July)

After the dramatic events of season two, Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) is serving out the final days of her FBI suspension while working hard to be the best possible mother to Flynn. Everything is upended when an international criminal case hits too close to home, threatening the family she is so desperately trying to hold together.

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee (17 July)

Starring as a fictionalised version of himself, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee sees Paul Hogan enjoying a quiet life and all the perks of retirement in Brentwood, California, but he can’t seem to stay out of the headlines.

Alex Rider (31 July)

Alex Rider is the story of an ordinary teenage boy dragged unwittingly into the dangerous and morally compromised world of international espionage – a reluctant hero forced to become an agent for the British government. Based on the phenomenally successful novels by Anthony Horowitz, the series expands on the books, introducing new characters and exploring the world of high-stakes espionage with a gritty and contemporary tone.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:

1 July

Homeland: Season 1-7

Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip

Top Gear: Special: Polar

Top Gear: Special: Botswana

Top Gear: Season 1-25

Frasier: Season 1-11

Prison Break: Season 1-5

Furious 6

Fast & Furious 7

Glee: Season 1-6

American Horror Story: Season 1-5

3 July

Mad Men: Season 1-7

7 July

The X Files: Season 1-11

10 July

Breathe: Into the Shadows: Season 1

Luther: Season 1-4

15 July

New Girl: Season 1-7

24 July

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist: Season 1

Disney’s July Highlights

Hamilton (3 July)

The filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theatre, film and streaming in an astounding blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this revolutionary moment in theatre is the story of America then, told by America now.

Rogue Trip (24 July)

Rogue Trip is a travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture – the roguish nations, territories and regions often misunderstood and frequently overlooked, but each possessing a unique power to surprise, amaze and inspire. Led by ABC correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year-old son, Mack Woodruff, the two will take viewers on a journey full of riveting insight through a collection of adventures that expose the grit and glamour of travel.

Disney’s full streaming list

3 July

Hamilton

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 15

Animal ER: Season 1 & 2

Man in Space

Mars & Beyond

10 July

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 136

Family Sundays: Episode 136 It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 109

One Day at Disney: Episode 132

17 July

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Junior Music Lullabies Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go: Season 1 & 2

The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World

World Wild Chile: Season 1

24 July

Rogue Trip

31 July

Muppets Now

Foxtel’s July Highlights

Big Bang Theory (1 July)

Every episode of monster comedy hit Big Bang Theory Season 1-11 will be available on Foxtel.

The Singapore Grip (26 July)

New British drama, The Singapore Grip, is an ambitious and exotic family saga adapted from JG Farrell’s classic novel.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Season 4 (27 July)

The pop culture phenomenon is back to feature two Aussies and the franchise’s first ever same sex couple.

Wentworth (28 July)

When Wentworth returns in 2020, the prison community is still reeling from the aftermath of the bloody siege with a new leader at the helm and four heritage characters from the original Prisoner series set to enter the compound.

Foxtel Now’s full streaming list:

1 July

The Big Bang Theory: Season 1-11

Young Sheldon: Season 1

State of Play: Inherent Violence

The Bachelor: Season 23

The People’s Court: Season 23

Assault On Precinct 13

Broken Arrow

Dragonheart

Ghost Rider

Total Recall (2012)

Twister

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Hot Fuzz

Pineapple Express

Step Brothers

Adaptation

Apollo 13

Billy Elliot

Election

Ray

Shakespeare In Love

The Croods

City Slickers 2

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Far And Away

Flashdance

Groundhog Day

Kramer vs. Kramer

Norma Rae

Roxanne

St. Elmo’s Fire

Stand By Me

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part II

The Karate Kid: Part Ill

Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Barbie In A Mermaid Tale 2

Jumbo

Joker

Baby Mama

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

How To Make An American Quilt

License To Wed

Mean Girls

My Best Friend’s Wedding

No Reservations

American Gangster

Dream House

The Strangers

2 July

Slam

3 July

Primal

5 July

Storming Area 51

6 July

Washington

The Substitute

Ricky Zoom

7 July

Rio

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Dead of Winter

8 July

Hustlers

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes

Gordon Ramsay Uncharted: Season 2

Expedition Unknown: Hunt for Extra-terrestrials

10 July

What Just Happened

Expecting Amy

11 July

The Dead Don’t Die

13 July

Meet the Bears

14 July

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Season 2

15 July

10,000 BC

Keeping Up With The Joneses

Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates

Why Him?

Hidden Figures

Ice Age: Collision Course

Lost In Space

Snoopy And Charlie Brown: The Movie

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

Dirty Harry

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Gemini Man

City Of Angels

Magic Mike XXL

Message In A Bottle

The Bodyguard

Contagion

Victor Frankenstein

10 Steps to Murder

The Scheme

Kristie & Phil’s Love I Or List It: Season 5

17 July

Jerry Maguire

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine: Season 2

20 July

What What Happens Live: Shahs of Sunset: Season 8

21 July

The Great Canadian Bake Off

22 July

Ready Or Not

Women of Troy

24 July

Gremlins

25 July

Yugo And Lala 2

Black Christmas

Charlie’s Angels

Luce

26 July

The Singapore Grip

27 July

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Season 4

28 July

Sing

Wentworth: Season 8

29 July

Terminator: Dark Fate

30 July

Traces

Making It: Season 2

31 July

Trackers

Binge’s July Highlights

Noughts + Crosses (7 July)

Adapted from the first book in Malorle Blackman’s bestselling series, Noughts + Crosses is a gripping story of first love set in a dangerous, alternate world where racism divides society.

Expecting Amy

Three-part docuseries offering an inside look at Amy Schumer’s life on tour creating a stand-up special ‘Growing’ during her difficult pregnancy.

Binge’s full streaming list:

1 July

The Big Bang Theory: Season 1-11

Forensic Files: Season 10

Million Dollar Listing LA: Season 12, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

2 July

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

3 July

Real Housewives of NYC: Seasoon 12, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Perry Mason: Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Stepbrother

6 July

Flack: Season 2

7 July

Noughts + Crosses (new series)

Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Home Cooking

8 July

Quiz (three-part miniseries)

9 July

Expecting Amy (new series)

11 July

Bridget Jones

14 July

Simply Nigella

Teen Mom Australia

16 July

The Scheme (new documentary)

20 July

Young Sheldon: Season 1

Serengeti: Season 1

The Trial of Christine Keeler

22 July

The Trouble With Maggie Cole

Paw Patrol: Season 3

24 July

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 6

27 July

The Singapore Grip (new series)

Snowfall: Season 3

31 July