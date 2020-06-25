Everything Coming to Netflix Australia in July 2020

Welcome back to another round up of what’s coming to Netflix Australia as we head into July. The streaming service is teasing us plenty with its list of new and returning series, films and docos coming next month, and we’re going to take you through each one of them so you can get your watchlist ready. Here we go.

Please note: Synopsis and descriptions have been provided by Netflix.

Netflix Original Series

Deadwind: Season 2 (1 July)

Corruption and murder collide as Helsinki detectives Sofia Karppi and Sakari Nurmi scour the city for the rumored connection.

Say I Do (1 July)

Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration.

Warrior Nun (2 July)

After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 (3 July)

When Lidia’s biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco’s regime.

JU-ON: Origins (3 July)

A paranormal researcher searches obsessively for a cursed home where something terrible happened to a mother and her child long ago.

Southern Survival (3 July)

The BattlBox crew tests out a variety of products designed to help people survive dangerous situations, including fires, explosions and intruders.

Was It Love? (8 July)

When four very different men appear in her life, a single mother who hasn’t dated in years begins to rediscover love — and herself.

The Protector: Season 4 (9 July)

Vizier and the Immortals rule over modern Istanbul, Hakan travels to the past to stop a war, and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation.

O Crush Perfeito (10 July)

In this reality show, six singles meet five different blind dates at trendy hot spots in São Paulo. Who will they choose for a second date?

The Twelve (10 July)

Twelve ordinary citizens on jury duty must decide the fate of a respected headmistress accused of two murders.

Dark Desire (15 July)

Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.

Skin Decision: Before and After (15 July)

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and skin-care expert Nurse Jamie use the latest procedures to transform clients and bring out their best selves.

Indian Matchmaking (16 July)

Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

Cursed (17 July)

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

Boca a Boca (17 July)

In a Brazilian cattle-ranching town, adolescents panic when they’re threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (21 July)

As Moritz and the MyDrugs crew ramp up their hustle, the online drug shop grows more successful — and even more dangerous.

Signs (22 July)

When a young woman’s murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.

Norsemen: Season 3 (22 July)

This season of the Norwegian Viking comedy goes back in time to tell the story that led to Season 1. Don’t worry, there is still plenty of pillaging and plundering.

¡A cantar! (24 July)

In this new singing contest, players face off on some of the biggest hits, and the jackpot of up to 30,000 euros grows every time they hit the right note.

Good Girls: Season 3 (26 July)

Suburban mothers-turned-criminals Beth, Ruby and Annie return to face the consequences of last season’s hijinks.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 (29 July)

Journalist Raphael Rowe lives like an inmate while investigating dangerous prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius and Lesotho.

Get Even (31 July)

Four teen enemies band together to exact revenge on their bullies until they get blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Will they get mad — or get even?

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (31 July)

The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for Season 2.

Vis a vis: El Oasis (31 July)

After years of stealing jewelry, Zulema and Macarena recruit four other women for a final heist worth millions, to take place at a narco family wedding.

Netflix Films

Under the Riccione Sun (1 July)

While vacationing on the beaches of Riccione, a group of teens become friends and help each other manage romantic relationships and summer crushes.

Desperados (3 July)

After drunkenly sending a cringeworthy email, hopeless romantic Wes heads to Mexico with her best friends to erase the note before her new love reads it.

The Old Guard (10 July)

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Gli Infedeli (15 July)

From campy lies to sexy surprises, this collection of vignettes captures the follies of several men as they fumble with fidelity and relationships.

Fatal Affair (16 July)

Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old friend, David (Omar Epps), only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized.

MILF (FR) (16 July)

Three best friends in their 40s start relationships with younger men while on vacation.

Animal Crackers (24 July)

A family inherits a neglected circus … along with a magical box of animal crackers that turn whoever eats one into a real, live animal.

Ofrenda a la tormenta (24 July)

Amaia investigates several suspicious infant deaths and horrific rituals. Meanwhile, people around her risk grave danger. Part 3 in the Baztan Trilogy.

The Kissing Booth 2 (24 July)

In this sequel, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything.

The Hater (29 July)

A duplicitous young man finds success in the dark world of social media smear tactics — but his virtual vitriol soon has violent real-life consequences.

Seriously Single (31 July)

Two besties with polar opposite views of men, sex and love navigate the complicated singles scene together in this romantic comedy.

Netflix Original Comedy

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2 July)

In a rollicking special, Thiago Ventura jokes about life in the hood, politics and more, explaining how actions speak louder than words.

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (14 July)

Urzila Carlson keeps the laughs coming with thoughts on “The Biggest Loser,” sex tapes and boxed wine in a stand-up special from Melbourne, Australia.

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (21 July)

Award-winning actor, comedian, and presenter Jack Whitehall is back with more hilarious quips and shocking stories in his second Netflix original comedy special, Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking. The hour-long set features a disastrous audience interaction, absurd tales of Jack’s [in]famous father, and an uncomfortable story from the Berlin airport.

Netflix Original Documentaries

Unsolved Mysteries (1 July)

The iconic series Unsolved Mysteries is back. Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (8 July)

Astrologer Walter Mercado, with 120 million viewers at his peak, was sui generis: a peacock in macho culture, a naive biz whiz, a courier of hope.

The Claudia Kishi Club (10 July)

Asian American creatives pay passionate tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting “Baby-Sitters Club” character in this heartfelt documentary short.

On est ensemble (14 July)

Activists around the world fight injustice and drive social change in this documentary that follows their participation in the music video “Solidarité.”

The Business of Drugs: Limited Series (14 July)

To detail how drugs push people into risky — even deadly — behaviors, a former CIA analyst investigates the economics of six illicit substances.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (22 July)

This docuseries chronicles how the feds took down the five mafia empires of New York City at the height of their powers during the 1980s.

Street Food: Latin America (21/7/2020)

Travel to six countries and explore vibrant food scenes in places like Oaxaca, Mexico, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, in this docuseries.

Last Chance U: Laney (28 July)

The junior college football docuseries heads West to Oakland, California, to feature the Laney College Eagles, led by coach John Beam.

The Speed Cubers (29 July)

Discover the special bond — and uncommon competitive spirit — shared by the world’s Rubik’s Cube-solving record breakers in this documentary.

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage: Episode 10 (Coming Soon)

Japanese boy band ARASHI will go on hiatus but continue moving forward and challenging until the last moment with five members — visit America and meet with producers in New York, L.A. and more.

Kids & Family

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (1 July)

Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force crew are on call to solve any problem, from heating up a cold cup of cocoa to rescuing a sandwich from a safe.

The Baby-Sitters Club (3 July)

Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Hello Ninja: Season 3 (10 July)

In their third season, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley’s cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan’s hometown of Osaka, Japan.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (10 July)

Best friends George and Harold — along with their classmates and tyrannical principal — are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (20 July)

On the heels of the Fall Ball, Ashley continues her California adventure — and explores the thrills and spills of teen romance.

The Larva Island Movie (23 July)

The island adventures of silly larva buddies Yellow and Red get a feature-length treatment, taking their slapstick fun to the next level.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (24 July)

When a musical dragon with a beautiful voice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor, the Rescue Riders have to find a way to break the spell.

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (31 July)

In this animated adventure, brave hedgehog Latte sets out to retrieve a magic stone from a greedy bear king and restore water flow to the forest.

Netflix Original Anime

Japan Sinks: 2020 (9 July)

After catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan, one family’s resolve is tested on a journey of survival through the sinking archipelago.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (30 July)

On their dying planet, the Autobots and Decepticons battle fiercely for control of the AllSpark in the Transformers universe’s origin story.

Netflix Highlights

Eat Pray Love (1 July)

Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) thought she had everything she wanted in life: a home, a husband and a successful career. Now newly divorced and facing a turning point, she finds that she is confused about what is important to her. Daring to step out of her comfort zone, Liz embarks on a quest of self-discovery that takes her to Italy, India and Bali.

Top End Wedding (1 July)

Lauren and Ned have 10 days to find Lauren’s mother who has gone AWOL in the remote far north of Australia so that they can reunite her parents and pull off their dream wedding.

Gladiator (1 July)

Set in Roman times, the story of a once-powerful general forced to become a common gladiator. The emperor’s son is enraged when he is passed over as heir in favour of his father’s favourite general. He kills his father and arranges the murder of the general’s family, and the general is sold into slavery to be trained as a gladiator – but his subsequent popularity in the arena threatens the throne.

Grease (1 July)

Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing and dancing world of “Grease,” the most successful movie musical of all time. A wholesome exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a leather-clad Danny (John Travolta) have a summer romance, but will it cross clique lines?

A Knight’s Tale (1 July)

Peasant-born William Thatcher (Heath Ledger) begins a quest to change his stars, win the heart of an exceedingly fair maiden (Shanynn Sossamon) and rock his medieval world. With the help of friends (Mark Addy, Paul Bettany, Alan Tudyk), he faces the ultimate test of medieval gallantry — tournament jousting — and tries to discover if he has the mettle to become a legend.

Pitch Perfect (1 July)

College student Beca (Anna Kendrick) knows she does not want to be part of a clique, but that’s exactly where she finds herself after arriving at her new school. Thrust in among mean gals, nice gals and just plain weird gals, Beca finds that the only thing they have in common is how well they sing together. She takes the women of the group out of their comfort zone of traditional arrangements and into a world of amazing harmonic combinations in a fight to the top of college music competitions.