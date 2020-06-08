Donate To These Organisations Addressing Racism And Mental Health

Count Macronutrients Instead Of Kilojoules For Better Diet Success

Photo: Shutterstock

In addition to the physical violence associated with systemic racism, it also has major implications on mental health. Generations of collective trauma is now combined with the anxiety of not only the threat of police violence, but also being in the middle of a global pandemic where people of colour are disproportionately impacted.

“Black people are experiencing unprecedented trauma,” Dr. Ebony White, an assistant clinical professor of counseling and family therapy at Drexel University told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “When we see these injustices happen over and over again, we are seeing ourselves. Black men see themselves in George Floyd. Black mothers see their sons in Tamir Rice.”

If you’re not sure how to help right now, here are some organisations providing mental health services for people of colour, as well as others that are working to eliminate racial health disparities—all of which are accepting donations.

Organisations providing mental health services

Organisations working to eliminate racial health disparities

