You've Heard of FOMO, Now Get Ready for FOGO and JOMO

What Coronavirus Restrictions Change From 1 June

All the Great Aussie Road Trips You'll Be Allowed to Take From June

Can You Juice A Lemon By Poking A Hole In It?

Seems like everyone is taking on a new #challenge these days. So when we saw the #lemonjuicechallenge on TikTok, we decided to hop on the bandwagon.

It turns out this “challenge” involves poking a hole into the end of a lemon and squeezing out the juice. This sounded simple enough, but raised several questions:

  • Do you get more juice via this method than you would by slicing the lemon in half?

  • What do you do with a whole, juiceless lemon?

  • What is this TikTok thing and why are all the kids so crazy about it?

That last one we could not test; for the others, we tried our best. To see the results, check out the episode of Hack or Wack above. This is also our first episode of Hack or Wack filmed at home, so let us know if you have any other quarantine or social distancing hacks you’d like us to test from the comfort of our apartments.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bathroom toilets

This Is The Right Way To Hang Toilet Paper, According To Science

How do you hang your toilet paper? The age-old question whether the "right" way to have the end going over the top of the roll or under, coming from the side closest to the wall, is as old as time. It's a controversial topic that has torn apart families, and now we have a definitive answer to the question: The right way to hang your toilet paper is with the end going over the top.
cooking kitchen safety

5 Cooking Mistakes We All Make (And How To Fix Them)

Cleaning your cast iron cookware with soap and water? Squeezing every last bit of mince into that pan? Even if you know your way around, there are a few mistakes nearly all of us make in the kitchen. Let's take a look at some common kitchen errors that may plague your cooking, and why they're bad for your food.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles