How to Donate to and Support the Black Lives Matter Movement From Australia

This Week's Most Popular SIM-Only plans

7 Essential Books on Anti-Racism You Should Start Reading Right Now

Calm Your Anxious Stomach With These Soothing Beverages

Photo: Shutterstock

It would be a great understatement to describe things as “tense” right now, and tension can lead to anxiety, which—for some of us—can lead to nausea and other kinds of stomach issues. And, though I would never suggest you abandon Pepto or Tums, I’ve found that the addition of a stomach settling-beverage helps to soothe my insides.

All of my anxiety lives in my stomach, which means that I find it very hard to chew and swallow food during times of stress. Since I am an anxious person who is stressed out fairly easily, I’ve had to develop a few liquid strategies for dealing with nausea brought on by generalized dread. I recognise that a placebo effect might be at least partially involved, but I also know that the ritual of making the beverage is calming, and that certain flavours help temper my nausea.

Ginger tea for what ails you

Ginger ale is a common nausea home remedy, but I’ve found ginger tea, which contains far more real ginger (obviously), to be more effective. (I’ve also found 7up to be more effective that ginger ale, but that’s because it tastes a little more acidic.) To make ginger tea, take a two-inch-ish knob of ginger, peel and slice it thinly, then boil the slices in a couple of cups of water for 10-20 minutes. Strain, add lemon or honey if you wish, and sip. For a slightly sweeter, colder approach, you can splash pickled ginger brine into some soda, which has the added bonus of being straight-up delicious.

Embrace bitter

Bitter, bracing elixirs also help calm my tummy down, and some of them happen to be alcoholic. Underberg, which is designed to be enjoyed after a heavy meal, takes an aggressive approach, forcing your stomach into a state of almost paralysed calm by assaulting it with an overwhelming mixture of herbs, spices, and ethanol. Campari and a lot of soda takes a similar, but gentler, approach, and bitters and soda really eases you into it with a touch of herbaceous bitterness and a ton of bubbles. If you want to avoid alcohol entirely, tonic water or Italian bitter sodas (such as Stappi Red Bitter or Sanbitter) can provide that bracing hit. (If tonic is too sweet to your state of being, dilute it with club soda.)

Appease your inner child

If there is a soda or tincture you sipped during childhood colds and stomach bugs, consider returning to it. We were a 7up-when-sick family, and the lemon-lime beverage still has the power to soothe me, even though those effects may be entirely psychological. (Attention calms me, and I associate 7up with maternal attention and affection.) I also find Mexican Coke helps combat queasiness, but I can’t explain that one.

Make sure you’re hydrated

If nothing else, make sure you drink water. Dehydration and the resulting dry mouth only exacerbate nausea, and can cause headaches and all kinds of unpleasantness. The sourness of lemon water hydrates and combats queasiness, but if plain, room temp water is all you can handle, guzzle that. (If you cannot handle plain water, go to a doctor because that is not good.)

You can also try A.A. Newton’s remedy: Alka-Seltzer dissolved in Gatorade; or mine: undiluted pickle juice. Both sound a little drastic, but drastic times call for drastic measures.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au food household kitchen safety

Reminder: Don't Store Open Tins in the Fridge

I saw this open tin of stuffed vine leaves in our office fridge and immediately freaked out. I'd always been told that leaving food in an opened tin risked food poisoning, and I believed that. But then I realised I'd never bothered to question why this rule applied. Time to investigate.
android google rcs sms-messages

How to Manually Enable RCS on Android Right Now

It’s been a while since Google announced plans to push RCS adoption so that Android users could finally move on from the outdated SMS technology, but most users are stuck waiting for their mobile carriers to flip the switch at some point in 2020—that is, unless you decide to take matters into your own hands and flip those switches yourself.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles