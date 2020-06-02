You've Heard of FOMO, Now Get Ready for FOGO and JOMO

What Coronavirus Restrictions Change From 1 June

All the Great Aussie Road Trips You'll Be Allowed to Take From June

Bring A Sport Top Water Bottle To Your Next Demonstration

Photo: Shutterstock

Water is probably one of the most important things you can bring to a protest or demonstration. It keeps you hydrated, yes, but it can also be used to clean minor wounds, cool oneself and rinse chemical crowd-control irritants from one’s eyes. Virtually all water besides stagnant puddle water can be used this way, but water shot forth from a sport top-equipped water bottle is especially effective.

What is better at flushing things out of eyes and wounds—an aimless splash of from a “normal” water bottle or a robust stream forced from a sport top? The choice is clear, comrades. Of course, if you have an actual eye-flushing squirt bottle—like Beth recommends here—bring that, but a water bottle equipped with a sport top can perform double duty, hydrating and flushing in equal measures (if needed) without the need for any extra equipment. The directed, forceful stream means you can clean and flush more efficiently, leaving more for drinking later (or additional flushing and cleaning).

Just make sure your bottle has a top that you can remove and reattach so you can refill from a fountain or larger jug of water if needed. (Some of the flimsier ones can break, and a broken water bottle is a useless water bottle.)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bathroom toilets

This Is The Right Way To Hang Toilet Paper, According To Science

How do you hang your toilet paper? The age-old question whether the "right" way to have the end going over the top of the roll or under, coming from the side closest to the wall, is as old as time. It's a controversial topic that has torn apart families, and now we have a definitive answer to the question: The right way to hang your toilet paper is with the end going over the top.
cooking kitchen safety

5 Cooking Mistakes We All Make (And How To Fix Them)

Cleaning your cast iron cookware with soap and water? Squeezing every last bit of mince into that pan? Even if you know your way around, there are a few mistakes nearly all of us make in the kitchen. Let's take a look at some common kitchen errors that may plague your cooking, and why they're bad for your food.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles