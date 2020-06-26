The Best End of Financial Year Sim-Only Phone Plans

The end of any financial year is a great time to bag a bargain, with all sorts of sales on offer as companies seek to shore up their bottom line. Phone plans may not normally be the kind of thing you think about when it comes to tax time discounts, but telcos are just as eager to slash prices as the next company.

This time around, we’ve seen more than a few deals on SIM-only phone plans from both large and small providers. Here are our favourites.

Vodafone

This Vodafone plan is easily the standout SIM-only offer right now. $40 per month gets you 40GB, up from 10GB if you sign up before July 2. Quadruple data is a pretty damn good offer.

This may be Vodafone’s cheapest SIM-only option, but it still has the usual perks: these include unlimited data at capped speeds of 1.5Mbps for when you go through your allowance, and $5 per day international roaming for when we’re allowed on planes again.

As with all Vodafone plans, you can save on your total monthly bill bundling multiple plans on the same account. You’ll get a 5% discount for each plan after your first, up to a maximum of 20%.

Telstra

While Telstra isn’t offering extra data like Vodafone, it’s cutting the price of its top-end plans. Our pick is Big T’s 100GB plan, which is now $65 per month, down from $80.

This discount lasts for your first year on Telstra, after which you’ll need to pay the full price. The plan is contract-free however, so you can leave when your discount expires, or swap to a cheaper Telstra plan.

This plan is available until the end of the month.

Boost Mobile

If you’re okay with a longer commitment, Boost Mobile has cut the price of its long-expiry prepaid recharges. $250 gets you 240GB of data on a 12-month expiry, down from $300. That’s the equivalent of paying $20.80 for 20GB per month, which is highly competitive.

The one catch is you’ll need to pay up front, but at the least, it means you don’t have to worry about paying another phone bill for the rest of the year.

Boost is the one Telstra-powered provider with access to the entire Telstra 4G and 3G network, as opposed to the slightly smaller Telstra wholesale network.

This deal is available until the end of the month.

TPG

Not strictly an end of financial year special, but this deal from TPG is still worth calling out. While you’d normally pay $24.99 per month for 14GB on TPG, you’ll get the plan half-price for your first six months. $12.50 for 14GB is hard to beat – spending that kinda cash typically only buys you a gig or two.

At full price, this plan is alright value, but you can do better. But since all TPG mobile plans are prepaid, you’re always able to leave when the discount runs out.

TPG prepaid plans are sold on a month-long expiry and are powered by the Vodafone mobile network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.