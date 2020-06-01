The Best Deals From eBay's Month-Long Sale (Including $99 Airpods)

Image: iStock

We're approaching the end of the financial year and that means the sales are revving up. If you feel like treating yourself or getting a special someone a Christmas in July gift, eBay's Plus Month sales in June might be your best bet.

Ebay's Plus Month sales are now live and include a number of great deals for most days of the month. The sales will be up for that particular day until they're sold out so you'll need to check in quick if you want to get a chance at landing one.

Originally, the sale was planned as a weekend of deals but has been extended to a month in light of an increase in online sales, brought on by coronavirus isolation.

"People are shopping differently right now, prioritising purchases of the things they really need from tech to everyday essentials. We've also seen less time spent browsing the site with shoppers more decisive and planned in their purchases," eBay Australia's Sophie Onikul said in a press release.

"We've also seen a conscious effort from eBay shoppers to support homegrown businesses during this time.

The catch is you'll need to be an eBay Plus member to access them. The first 30 days are free but after that it's $49 a year, which will get you free delivery on eBay Plus purchases, free returns on eBay Plus purchases and exclusive deals.

Ebay Plus Month sales list

1 June: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation with wireless charging case) — $249 $99 (60% off)

2 June: Finish Powerball Tablets (45 pack) — $88.90 $49 (44% off)

3 June: Apple AirPods Pro (with wireless charging case) — $399 $249 (38% off)

4 June: Healthy Choice 12L digital air fryer — $199 $99 (50% off)

5 June: Ugg boots — $69 $50 (28% off)

8 June: Samsung Galaxy A70 — $549 $299 (46% off)

9 June: Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier — $259.95 $179 (31% off)

13 June: Bluey Showbag — $39.95 $15 (62% off)

15 June: Pre-order PlayStation 4 game: The Last of Us Part II (launches 23 June) — $99.95 $49 (51% off)

15 June: Pre-order PlayStation 4 game: Assetto Corsa: Competizione (launches 19 June) — $69.95 $41 (41% off)

16 June: ECOVACS DEEBOT N79T — $279 $149 (47% off)

18 June: Nintendo Switch Neon with Animal Crossing — $549.90 $449 (18% off)

25 June: SodaStream — $99 $19 (80% off)

Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale 2020: The Best Deals So Far Being cooped up inside for weeks on end has given many of us the urge to splurge. With the announcement of Amazon's month-long Mid-Year Sale, you'll now be able to do that without throwing away too many of your precious pennies. Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.