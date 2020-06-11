Artemis Fowl Finally Hits Disney+ Tomorrow (Plus All Our Favourite Book-to-Screen Titles)

Image: Disney

It's time to bring back your fond memories of the Artemis Fowl fantasy series by Eoin Colfer as its much-anticipated movie hits Disney Plus screens on Friday 12 June. It's also the perfect opportunity to throwback to some of our favourite book-to-screen titles we've loved since childhood.

The making of the Artemis Fowl movie has seen its fair share of bumps but after a 20-year roller-coaster ride that includes missing out on a theatrical release in May, we're finally going to be able to visually relive a 12-year-old genius' epic adventures. If you're a Harry Potter fan, this one might hit the sweet spot for you.

If you haven't subscribed to Disney Plus yet, you can sign up for its seven-day free trial before committing to it long term. This way you can watch the movie and discuss it with friends over the weekend.

Since watching Artemis Fowl might bring back feelings of nostalgia, let's take you further back to your childhood with some of our favourite book-to-screen movies on Disney Plus to re-watch this month. It's a mighty long list but we love a good throwback so here goes.

Note: Descriptions have been provided by Disney Plus.

101 Dalmatians

Dalmatians Pongo and Perdita are overjoyed by the arrival of 15 puppies. But when the spotted-fur-loving Ms. De Vil dognaps the litter- —along with every other Dalmatian pup in London—Pongo and Perdy must rally the town's animals to their rescue

Watch here.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Based on the Jules Verne novel, experience the fantastic exploits of Captain Nemo, a genius turned bitter who wages war from his nuclear-powered submarine against a country he perceives as evil.

Watch here.

The Adventures of Huck Finn

Huckleberry Finn, a mischievous youngster, runs away from home, hoping to follow the Mississippi River to freedom with an escaped slave by his side. Based on Mark Twain's sweeping adventure of offbeat characters and life lessons.

Watch here.

Aladdin (1992)

Street-smart Aladdin and Princess Jasmine join forces to save the kingdom from the evil sorcerer Jafar. Along the way, Aladdin learns to believe in himself with help from a hilarious Genie... and three wishes that can change everything.

Watch here.

Aladdin (2019)

From Disney comes the thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin, the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous, self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.

Watch here.

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Join Alice as she falls into the madcap world of Wonderland and meet extraordinary characters including Tweedledee and Tweedledum, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and the frantically late White Rabbit. The book was written by English author Lewis Carroll in 1865.

Watch here.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice for a fantastical adventure with the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) and an extraordinary cast of characters. Inviting and magical, Alice in Wonderland is an imaginative new twist on one of the most beloved stories of all time.

Watch here.

Bambi

Bambi sets off with his friends Thumper and Flower to explore the wonders of the woods... and fulfill his destint as prince of the forest.

Watch here.

A Christmas Carol

Ebenezer Scrooge begins the Christmas holiday with his usual miserly contempt, but when three ghosts take him on a journey revealing long-buried truths, he must open his heart to undo years of ill will before it's too late.

Watch here.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter Pevensie enter a magical wardrobe only to discover the world of Narnia on the other side. There, the children discover a charming, once-peaceful land that has been turned into a world of eternal winter by the evil White Witch, Aided by the wise lion Aslan, the children lead Narnia into a climatic battle to rid the land of the Witch's glacial powers forever.

Watch here.

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

When the Pevensie children return to Narnia a year after their first adventure, they learn that 1300 Narnian years have passed. With an evil king now on throne, they must again work with majestic lion Aslan to bring Prince Caspian out of exile and restore his rightful rule... and return peace and glory to their enchanted land.

Watch here.

The Fox and the Hound

A little fox named Tod, and Copper, a hound puppy, vow to be best buddies forever. But as Copper grows into a hunting dog, their unlikely friendship faces the ultimate test.

Watch here.

The Great Mouse Detective

On the cobblestone street of 1897 London, some suspicious 'mousechief' sets the scene for a thrilling musical adventure. A young mouse named Olivia is on a mission to find why her father disappeared. Seeking help from famed Basil of Baker Street and his pals, Dr. Dawson and Toby, Olivia and the gang turn over every stone in their charming miniature world to save her father... and all of Mousedom.

Watch here.

Holes

Dogged by bad luck stemming from an ancient family curse, young Stanley Yelnats is sent to Camp Green Lake, a very weird place that's not green and doesn't have a lake. Once there, he's thrown headlong into the adventure of his life when he and his colorful campmates—Squid, Armpit, Zigzag, Magnet, X-Ray and Zero—must dig a hole a day to keep the warden at bay. But why?

Watch here.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

A fun-loving American bulldog pup, a hilarious Himalayan cat, and a wise old golden retriever begin to assume the worst about their family when they are left in the temporary care of their owners' friend. But after several days, the worried animals decide to embark on a long trek through the rugged wilderness of the Sierra Nevada mountains in a quest to reach home and their beloved owners.

Watch here.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

At the urging of his gargoyle pals, Quasimodo leaves the solitary safety of his Notre Dame tower and ventures out to find his first true friend, the gypsy beauty Esmeralda, who entrusts him with a secret. When the secret is discovered, Quasi fights to save the people and the city he loves. They, in turn, begin to see people for who they are, rather than how they appear.

Watch here.

The Jungle Book (1967)

Embark on an adventure with Mowgli as he makes his way through the jungle to the man-village with Bagheera the panther. Along the way he meets special friends, including the lovable bear Baloo, who teaches Mowgli "The Bare Necessities" of life and the meaning of friendship.

Watch here.

The Jungle Book (2016)

When he's threatened by fearsome tiger Shere Khan, Mowgli — a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves — is forced to abandon the only home he’s ever known, embarking on a captivating journey of self-discovery.

Watch here.

Pinocchio

With his faithful friend Jiminy Cricket by his side, wooden boy Pinocchio embarks on fantastic adventures that test his bravery, loyalty and honesty until he triumphs in his quest for his heart’s desire: to become a real boy.

Watch here.

The Little Mermaid

Ariel, the fun-loving and mischievous mermaid, is enchanted with all things human. Disregarding her father’s order to stay away from the world above the sea, she strikes a bargain with a devious sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for legs. But can she also win a prince's heart?

Watch here.

Mary Poppins

“Practically Perfect In Every Way” nanny Mary Poppins arrives from the windy London skies to reconnect an English father and mother with their two children.

Watch here.

Old Yeller

When his younger brother adopts a frisky stray dog, 15-year-old Travis tries to shoo him away. But Old Yeller soon proves he is anything but "yellow" when he protects the family farm and saves Travis' life.

Watch here.

The Parent Trap (1961)

Susan and Sharon are identical twins separated at birth. Neither knows the other exists until a simple twist of fate finds them at the same summer camp, where they switch places in hopes of getting their divorced parents back together.

Watch here.

The Parent Trap (1998)

Identical twins, separated shortly after birth when their parents divorce, unexpectedly meet at a summer camp. Will their scheme to switch places result in reuniting their family?

Watch here.

Peter Pan

Wendy and her brothers embark on fantastic adventures with the hero of their bedtime stories... Peter Pan! This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.

Watch here.

The Princess Diaries

When news of her long-absent father's death surfaces, a socially awkward but very bright 15-year-old girl learns that he was the prince of Genovia, making her a princess.

Watch here.

Swiss Family Robinson

In a heroic tale that chronicles the courageous exploits of the Robinson family after they are shipwrecked on a deserted island, they use their wits and ingenuity to overcome the obstacles of nature, transforming their new home into a civilized community. But the ultimate challenge comes when a band of cutthroat pirates threatens to destroy the Robinsons' makeshift paradise. This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.

Watch here.

Treasure Island

Come aboard the good ship Hispaniola and set sail with young Jim Hawkins and the wily one-legged pirate, John Silver, in search of buried treasure.

Watch here.

Winnie the Pooh

Return to the Hundred Acre Wood in this heartwarming original movie and reunite with the beloved bear and his silly but steadfast friends as they search for Eeyore's lost tail.

Watch here.

White Fang

Jack, a young man trying to fulfill his father's dying wish to strike gold in the treacherous Yukon Valley, meets a veteran gold miner who guides him to his father's claim. Along the way, Jack discovers a kindred spirit who will change his life forever—a magnificent wolf-dog named White Fang. Jack must conquer his fears by taming both the wolf and the wild in this spectacular outdoor adventure.

Watch here.

A Wrinkle in Time

Three mystical guides lead young Meg on an epic journey, “tessering” through time and space to find her father following his mysterious disappearance.

Watch here.

Note: Descriptions have been provided by Disney Plus.