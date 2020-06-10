10 Popular Amazon Prime Video TV Shows and Movies to Catch up On

Image: Supplied

Amazon Prime Video's revealed its list of top 10 TV series and films for May and if you've been scratching your head for a good title to watch, these popular streaming gems may just sort you out. The list has a good mix of something old and something new and dives across a few different genres to keep you entertained.

Upload

From the Emmy-winning Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks & Rec) comes a hilarious new sci-fi comedy. In the future people can upload their consciousness to a luxurious digital afterlife. When party boy Nathan gets uploaded to a virtual resort he meets the down-to-earth Nora who starts as his customer service “angel”, but becomes so much more as she helps him find friendship, love and purpose.

Little Fires Everywhere

A picture-perfect family and the mother and daughter who upend their lives.

Angel Has Fallen

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President.

The Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back with The Grand Tour. A show about adventure, excitement and friendship... as long as you accept that the people you call friends are also the ones you find extremely annoying. Sometimes it's even a show about cars. Follow them on their global adventure. Episodes contain product placement.

Black Death

Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings), Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts) and Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones) star in this grisly fable. It's 1348 and the bubonic plague has spread across Europe. When fearless knight Ulric is sent to investigate a small village that is mysteriously not suffering from the outbreak, he runs into a dark and disturbing truth that will test everything he believes in.

Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

A TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles.

Thappad

Thappad is a story of Amrita whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when her husband slaps her once in a party. But is one slap enough to question what a relationship stands for?

Abominable

When mischievous friends Yi (Chloe Bennet), Jin, and Peng discover a young yeti on their roof, they name him Everest and embark on a thrilling adventure to reunite the magical creature with his family. On the journey of their lifetimes, Everest helps Yi, Jin, and Peng unlock an inner bravery they didn't know they had.

Late Night

A legendary late-night talk show host’s world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.

Paatal Lok

A down and out cop lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime time journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it looks like. The pursuit of it leads him to the dark netherworld - the 'Paatal Lok', and to shocking discoveries in the past of the four suspects.

Note: Descriptions have been provided by Amazon Prime Video.