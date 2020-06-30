All the Title Leaving Netflix Australia in July 2020

There’s a ton of new content coming our way this July on Netflix but that also means we’re going to have to say goodbye to some TV shows and movies.

Fortunately, there’s not a lot on here that we’re going to be terribly upset over. We might miss some classics like Jurassic Park, Catch Me If You Can and the Vampire Diaries’ spin-off, The Originals, but apart from that we’re all set to welcome the new content on Netflix.

But opinions do differ and it’s always good to get a heads up on what’s not going to be available on the streaming platform anymore. So, here’s the full list of what’s leaving in July.

1 July

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion (2016)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Badalte Rishton Ki Dalstaan (1 Season)

The Best of the Wiggles (2018)

Bob the Builder (1 Season)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Criminal Justice (2 Seasons)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008)

Here Alone (2016)

Ho Mann Jahan (2015)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

The Incident (2014)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

Katy Perry: Part of Me (2012)

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi (1 Season)

King Jack (2015)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Loving Annabelle (2006)

Magic of Houdini (2014)

Maharakshak: Aryan (1 Season)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Miniforce (1 Season)

Momo Salon (1 Season)

Next of Kin (1989)

NOVA: Black Hole Apocalypse (2018)

NOVA: Death Dice to Saturn (2017)

NOVA: Decoding the Weather Machine (2018)

NOVA: First Face of America (2018)

NOVA: Holocaust Escape Tunnel (2017)

NOVA: Poisoned Water (2017)

NOVA: Prediction by the Numbers (2018)

NOVA: Secrets of the Shining Knight (2017)

NOVA: Thai Cave Rescue (2018)

NOVA: Ultimate Mars Challange (2012)

Operation Proposal (1 Season)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Players (2012)

Practical Magic (1998)

Razia Sultan (1 Season)

The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest on Earth (2017)

Satrangi (1 Season)

Sensitive Skin (1 Season)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Standoff (2015)

Stasis (2017)

Step Brothers (2008)

Tomorrow When the War Began (1 Season)

War (2013)

The Wiggles: Nursery Rhymes 2 (2018)

Wrong No. (2015)

X: Past is Present (2015)

2 July

Bridal Mask (1 Season)

4 July

Vegas Baby (2016)

6 July

Dark Net (2017)

Escape from Planet Earth (2013)

8 July

NSU German History X (1 Season)

12 July

Beautiful Gong Shim (1 Season)

Doctors (1 Season)

Gonul (1 Season)

15 July

Agent Raghav (1 Season)

Bh Se Bhade (1 Season)

Bhaage Re Mann (1 Season)

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain (1 Season)

Don’t Dare to Dream (1 Season)

Gangs of Hassepur (1 Season)

Maharakshak Devi (1 Season)

Remember (1 Season)

16 July

Big (1 Season)

Hi! School – Love On (1 Season)

Moorim School (1 Season)

19 July

The Originals (5 Seasons)

20 July

The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (1 Season)

Suspicious Partner (1 Season)

The Royal Gambler (1 Season)

