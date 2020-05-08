Binge Is Foxtel's New Streaming Service — But Can Australians Really Afford Another One?

Now's The Time To Grow Your Winter Vegetables

10 Ways To Fix Your Terrible Posture

Your Kid Can Become A Junior Fire Marshal At Home

Photo: Shutterstock

For more than 70 years, The Hartford Insurance Group has been training kids to become “junior fire marshals”—and now, with so many children out of school during the pandemic, the company has created an online training academy so children can continue to learn about fire prevention from the safety of their own homes.

According to The Hartford, the Junior Fire Marshal Training Academy has deputized more than 111 million kids as “junior fire marshals” to date, and now kids can go through the curriculum—with your help—at home. All the lesson materials are downloadable and printable, including an introduction journal, flashcards, worksheets, home fire escape plans and other activity sheets.

Kids will learn four basic safety lessons in the academy:

  • Matches and lighters are for grown-ups

  • Smoke alarms are important

  • Families should create and practice an escape plan

  • Families should establish an outside meeting place

Each lesson can be taught in about 20 minutes (or longer, depending on how excited and engaged the child is with the curriculum) and can be broken up over several days or completed all at once.

Finally and perhaps most importantly: Once they’ve finished the introduction and all four lessons, you can print and fill out their official Certificate of Completion that notes they have successfully graduated from the program and are, indeed, a junior fire marshal.

Meet the smartest parents on Earth! Join our parenting Facebook group.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bruschetta food mispronounce

19 Foods Australians Always Mispronounce

Food, glorious, food. Not only is it so damn tasty, it can also introduce you to new flavours, cultures and words. Unfortunately, the Australian tongue is known for being lazy so sadly, the names of many foods, most from different cultures, are butchered beyond repair. Let's take a look at some of the worst instances.
au dogs infographic pet-care pet-hacks pets

Health Issues To Watch Out For In 25 Popular Dog Breeds [Infographic]

Some dog breeds have more health problems than others — we've created so many weird shapes 'n' sizes through controlled breeding that genetic ailments are inevitable. If you have your heart set on a particular type of dog, it's important to be aware of these potential health issues so you can give your pet the best possible care. This infographic looks at common health conditions in 25 popular breeds; from breathing problems in Bulldogs to hip dysplasia in German Shepherds.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles