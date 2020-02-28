You Should Probably Never Eat Sprouts

The Fastest NBN Plans, According to the ACCC

Alfalfa sprouts, clover sprouts and bean sprouts are delicious, in my (and possibly only my) humble opinion. But, like lettuce, they are prone to contamination and served raw. Right now, the U.S. is in the middle of a multi-state outbreak of E. coli linked to clover sprouts served at Jimmy John’s, a U.S. sandwich franchise.

Jimmy John’s stopped serving the sprouts, but if you have any sprout leftovers the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is advising you to chuck them. More importantly, though, contamination of sprouts is fairly common, and a lot of experts on infectious disease or public health simply don’t eat them.

The issue is, unfortunately, inherent to the way sprouts are grown. Whether you buy them or sprout your own, they are kept moist and warm for several days, making perfect conditions for growing bacteria.

In Australia, there have been a number of Salmonella outbreaks related to sprouts due to the fact they're usually eaten raw.

The NSW Food Authority says "while all raw and lightly cooked – still crunchy – sprouts can pose some risk, alfalfa, mung bean and clover sprouts are most commonly linked to food poisoning."

That means that if the seeds for the sprouts are contaminated with Salmonella or E. coli, those bacteria can grow as the sprouts grow and make you sick. Washing does not get rid of the bacteria. Cooking does, but it destroys the fresh crunchy texture that is probably the whole reason you wanted sprouts in the first place. Knowing that, you may decide it’s safer not to eat sprouts at all.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

  • eleventyfour @bonehead

    Geez Lifehacker AUSTRALIA! What has this got to do with AUSTRALIA? If I were a farmer of these, I’d be considering a lawsuit - at least we have that it common with the USA...

    2
  • darren @darren

    American's also shouldn't eat cookie batter because these bacteria can also live in their flour. Ew.

    0

