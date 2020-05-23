You Can Get Civilisation VI For Free This Weekend

Image: Epic Games

If you’re on the hunt for something new to keep you entertained while you’re at home, Epic Games is currently having a massive sale of a number of its titles. That sale also takes the $US60 ($92) price tag on the popular game Civilisation VI down to $US0 ($0).

The game is free to download from the Epic Games Store until noon ET on May 28th.

To get it, you just need to go to the Epic Games site and create an account and enable two-factor authentication. Once you do, go to the Epic Games Store and “purchase” Civilisation VI.

While the game is available for a few different platforms, the free version is only for PC.

You’ll need a Windows computer running 64 bit: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10. You’ll also need 12GB of available storage stage and 4GB of memory.

Even better, your “purchase” scores you a $US10 ($15) coupon to use on another game. The coupon only works for games priced $US14.99 ($23) or higher, but it’s good through October 31, 2020, so you can save it to use for a future purchase.