Grab A 100GB Monthly Phone Plan For Just $38 With This Insane Deal

How To Watch The Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower In Australia

This Easy Chocolate Cake Recipe Will Bring Back Childhood Memories (And It Tastes Amazing)

What Scientists Really Mean When They Say 'No Evidence'

Photo: Shutterstock

Some things are just unknown. And these days, that’s a lot of things. From the moment the coronavirus emerged as a threat, there have been far more unanswered questions than answered ones. When a virus is only five months old, how much can you possibly know?

This uncertainly is why we’ve been seeing a lot of statements circulating about there being “no evidence” of something coronavirus-related. The World Health Organisation famously said in January that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission; more recently, they tweeted that there is no evidence that people who recover from the coronavirus are immune to it.

But it turned out that humans were transmitting the virus to each other. And many scientists and doctors believe it’s likely that people will turn out to be immune after recovering from it. So was the WHO wrong?

As they say, absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. In this context, “there is no evidence that...” really means “available evidence does not tell us whether...”

Try it out: In January, available evidence did not tell us whether the coronavirus can be transmitted from human to human. (True.) Right now, available evidence does not definitively say whether people are immune to the coronavirus after recovering from it—or, if they are, for how long.

It doesn’t help that this phrase has a second meaning. Sometimes we say there is “no evidence” when we mean “there is no reason to believe” a thing. For example, there is no evidence that wishing on a crystal can cure cancer. One could rigorously test and attempt to disprove this claim, but do we need to? Saying there is “no evidence” is true and sidesteps the question of whether or not anybody has tried to disprove it.

The phrase “no evidence” is handy, but it can be confusing without context. So when you see someone using it, be sure to read more closely to determine what they’re actually trying to say. Some things are just unknown.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cooking food kitchen

How To Cut Onions Without Crying

I dread cooking with onions. Like many others, doing so makes me weep uncontrollable, stinging tears of frustration. So in a moment of insanity, I decided to test the numerous tricks we’ve posted over the years to tame these tear-jerkers. Here’s what I found.
au dogs pets science

8 Things We Do That Really Confuse Our Dogs

Dog behaviour is extraordinarily flexible – this is why we can keep them in our homes and take them to cafes with us at the weekend. Nevertheless, there are ways in which evolution has not equipped dogs for the challenges of living in our world, and puppies must learn how to cope. These are some of the things we do they struggle to understand.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles