Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus And Amazon Prime Video In May

4 Tips That'll Make Working From Home Tolerable

Huge Digital Movie Sale Is About To Start In Australia

What Pantry Staple Is Getting You Through Quarantine?

One of the biggest challenges of quarantine life is figuring out how to keep your meals feeling new and fun while still reducing the number of trips you’re taking to the grocery store.

So we asked the Lifehacker staff to share their picks for their quarantine pantry staples: Stuff you can buy in bulk and keep around to make a lot of interesting meals. Here are the criteria:

  • It muse be shelf-stable, or at least nonperishable (frozen items are acceptable)

  • It must have multiple culinary uses

  • It needs to be delicious

In the video above, you can see our writers’ picks—ranging from flour tortillas to MSG (guess who picked that one). You also get to learn what a Traeger is!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

google google-assistant google-home

Everything Your Google Home Can Do Is Listed On One Incredibly Useful Website

If you picked up a Google Home recently, you may be wondering what it's good for besides checking the weather and playing music. Google's smart speakers may not boast as many third-party skills as Amazon's Alexa, but there's still a ton you can do.
amazon amazon-prime au disney-plus documentaries feature foxtel movies netflix shows stan streaming

Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus And Amazon Prime Video In May

There's no better list to keep a track of than our enormous compilation of what's coming this May to your favourite streaming services. From new series, returning shows and a whole bunch of movies and documentaries to choose from, Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video are pulling out all the stops to make next month really entertaining for you.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles