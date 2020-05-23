Use Your Washing Machine To Thaw Frozen Food

We’re all getting a bit more acquainted with every part of our homes these days, so let’s take the time to explore unknown uses for the humble washing machine.

To boost your cleaning strength, add a cup of white vinegar to the wash cycle—it eliminates odours and acts as a natural fabric softener. You can also throw the dried-on crusty detergent cap directly into the wash cycle. (Just be sure to not include delicates, in case the cap snags onto any garments, and don’t put the cap in the dryer.)

Remember to wash oven mitts, reusable grocery bags, and gym bags regularly—just check the labels and clean them in the washing machine as instructed.

Use crumpled up foil balls or old tennis balls in the dryer to fluff up clothes and cut down on drying time. You can also add a dry towel to each dryer load to absorb extra moisture.

To really get the most out of the washing machine, use it to defrost frozen food. Place your frozen goods in a freezer bag, making sure it’s sealed tightly. Run on a cold, delicate cycle (with no clothes or detergent). The agitation and convection will defrost your food completely.