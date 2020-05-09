Use Magna-Tiles To Secure Birthday Banners To Your Car

The Best Mother's Day Movies To Watch With Your Mum This Weekend

Photo: Magna-Tiles

We’re all getting creative with how we celebrate big milestones while also physically distancing our way through the pandemic. One popular tactic, particularly for birthdays, has been the drive-by party parade. Guests “gather” around the block by lining up in their cars and then drive by the birthday boy/girl’s home, honking and calling out birthday wishes from vehicles that are decked out in streamers, balloons and banners.

And one parent who called in to this week’s episode of the One Bad Mother podcast has discovered the perfect way to fix those banners to her car—with Magna-Tiles.

Magna-Tiles are colourful, durable and versatile, and can be used in endless ways to build imaginative structures and other creations. And because they are also magnetic, they can hold a birthday banner to your car. Will any magnet work to hold banners to your car? Sure—so if you don’t have Magna-Tiles, you still have options. But kids will love to put those colourful tiles to yet another good use during these strange times. If you don’t have banners or signs to stick to your vehicle, hand out the Magna-Tiles anyway and let the kids create festive designs on your car for the celebration.

