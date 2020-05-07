Binge Is Foxtel's New Streaming Service — But Can Australians Really Afford Another One?

Now's The Time To Grow Your Winter Vegetables

10 Ways To Fix Your Terrible Posture

Use An Ice Cube To Steam A Perfectly Round Egg

Photo: Shutterstock

My love for the McMuffin and McMuffin-esque breakfast sandwiches is not a secret. The tender English muffin, salty meat, melted cheese, and perfectly round egg create a beautiful breakfast bite. Making your own version at home is not an excessively difficult task, but the round, steamed egg is crucial.

You can use a ramekin and zap your way to a McMuffin, but if you prefer a stove-cooked situation (or just don’t own a microwave), an ice cube is surprisingly helpful. As Jim Foreman (my new grandpa) explains in his charming instructional video “How to Cook Round Eggs,” you need two things for a perfect McMuffin egg: a silicone ring (get the ones with a foldable handle) and an ice cube. The reason for the ring is obvious—it helps the egg keep a perfectly round shape while cooking (Jim found mason jar rings to be leaky and sticky), but the ice cube is the true quietly brilliant hack.

To make an egg that’s gently cooked all the way through, you need to steam it, which means you need to add moisture to the pan. A splash of liquid water can work, but it can also sputter (dampening your egg) or evaporate (if you don’t add enough water). A small ice cube is not only the perfect amount of water for steaming an egg, but its frozen state ensures it won’t immediately evaporate in a hot pan. It’s very elegant.

To cook your round egg, hit the pan and the mould with a little cooking spray, heat the pan to medium, then crack your egg into the mould, breaking the yolk a bit. Add the ice cube, cover the pan, and in about two minutes you’ll have a gently steamed, perfectly round egg ready for sandwiching.

This article has been updates since its original publication.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bruschetta food mispronounce

19 Foods Australians Always Mispronounce

Food, glorious, food. Not only is it so damn tasty, it can also introduce you to new flavours, cultures and words. Unfortunately, the Australian tongue is known for being lazy so sadly, the names of many foods, most from different cultures, are butchered beyond repair. Let's take a look at some of the worst instances.
au flower-moon how-to-watch super-moon

2020's Last Supermoon Is A Super 'Flower' Moon — Here's How To See It Tonight

Life on the ground has been a bit rough lately but if you look up, there's a whole show underway you won't find on any streaming sites. The final super 'flower moon' can be viewed from Australia but you've only got a day to plan it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles