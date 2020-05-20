Upgrade Your Life With Our Award-Winning Podcast

Our little podcast has won a Webby and we are beyond excited to share the news. Thanks so much to our dedicated, curious, and delightfully nerdy listeners! We’re so grateful that you continue to tune in as we explore the endless ways in which we can upgrade your lives. Whether we’re boosting your small talk game or helping you quit your procrastinating ways, we love diving into all of it with you!
In honour of this special occasion, we thought we’d highlight some of our favourite episodes of the past year.
Happy listening!
How To Be Present, With Sharon Salzberg
This week, we’re learning how to be more present with meditation teacher Sharon Salzberg. Hear her talk with Alice and Melissa about the ways the pandemic has highlighted just how interconnected we are, and what we can do to find a little stability in the uncertainty. Sharon is the New York Times bestselling author of "Real Happiness," "Lovingkindness," and "Real Love: The Art of Mindful Connection." Her newest book, "Real Change: Mindfulness to Heal Ourselves and the World," comes out in September.
