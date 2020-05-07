Turn Your Living Room Into An Art Museum With This iOS App

10 Ways To Fix Your Terrible Posture

We hear a lot about how the COVID-19 lockdown has affected small businesses and restaurants, but it’s impacting all aspects of our culture. Museums and art galleries are no exception, but as long as you have an iPhone, there’s a way to bring the art exhibits into your home—virtually, that is.

The new “[AR]T Museum” app—short for the “Augmented Reality Art Museum—lets users hang and enjoy famous paintings on their walls via their iPhones or iPads.

Once a painting is set, you can walk around to view it from different angles through your device’s screen as if it was actually hanging in your home. It’s a neat effect and a great way to view some of the best pieces of art humans have ever created—plus, it’ll make staring at your walls actually worthwhile.

The app was created by the company Cuseum, which develops apps and supplemental phone-based multimedia for museums to help enhance their exhibits. The e[AR]T Museum app features paintings from six museums, and it plans to add more museums and exhibits in the future.

Some fine-art purists may scoff at the notion of experiencing these works of art through your phone. Sure, looking at paintings in AR probably won’t inspire the same emotions as seeing the physical paintings in person, but a study commissioned by Cuseum suggests our brains find the digital paintings just as aesthetically pleasing as the real things. I suppose that’ll have to be enough, given the current state of the world.

