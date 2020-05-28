Today I Discovered The Horrors Of 'Keto Crotch'

Image: iStock

The ketogenic diet (or 'keto' for short) involves the eradication of most carbs from your diet in favour of proteins and fats. It has exploded in popularity among women in recent years, with multiple mummy blogs singing its virtues.

However, there's a slightly icky side-effect you may wish to ponder before embarking on a high-fat, low-carb diet. In short, it can cause a marked change in vaginal odour - AKA the 'Keto Crotch'.

It turns out that drastically changing your diet can affect your body in more ways than weight loss. When it comes to keto, ingesting large amounts of macronutrients like proteins and fats can cause the body to emit unusual odours - particularly in the downstairs department.

In a recent Business Insider article, Lisa De Fazio, a registered dietitian nutritionist, explained the rise of so-called 'keto crotch' and what causes it:

"Foods change the pH [potential of Hydrogen] of the body. When this happens, the body will emit certain odours. The keto diet [may] change your vaginal pH, which alters your vaginal odor - and it may not smell like roses.

This pH imbalance essentially fosters "bad" bacteria growth which is the source of the smell. In addition to vagina odour, this bacteria can also lead to vaginal irritation and infections.

"The pH-balance is an important factor in maintaining vaginal health," De Fazio explained. "A high-fat diet, particularly saturated fat like on the keto diet, increases vaginal pH, and therefore increasing the risk of bacterial vaginosis."

In other words, a high vaginal pH level - typically above 4.5 - is the chief cause of keto crotch. A high pH level can provide the perfect environment for unhealthy bacteria to multiply and spread - so it's definitely worth avoiding even if you don't care about the smell.

For the record (and you can file this under 'TMI') - my wife is currently a hardcore keto advocate, and I've noticed nothing unusual south of the border. As with any diet, it affects different people in different ways, I guess.

If you're worried, there are test kits available that can tell you your Vaginal pH level via self-administered swabs. You can either order them online or grab some at your local chemist.

[Via Business Insider]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • ManDroid @mandroid

    As with most changes of diet, you will notice changes, and whilst not as attention grabbing as 'keto crotch', you may also experience ammonia smelling sweat - particularly if your diet is protein heavy, and bad breath.
    It can affect your whole body, so regardless of gender, YMMV

    0
    • Jill higgins Guest

      That settles it I'm not going on it then if that's the case

      0
  • javelo @javelo

    Millions of human beings are the most ridiculous creatures on the planet.
    Normal creatures eat certain kinds of food which they have been eating since time began, their food keeps them healthy, happy, productive and active for most of their lives and s;owing down in later stages of life.
    Normal human beings eat red meat, white meat, fish, other seafood, nuts, berries, flour based products, rice, a large range of vegetables and fruit in a balanced way accepted by the whole body.
    Vegetarians won't kill animals, if the vegie-vegans had their own way the animals would continue breeding extensively, roam the world in massive herds stripping the ground, trees and bushes of all the vegie-vegan food, some creatures eat creatures in rivers and streams and the result would be the death knoll of the vegie-vegans.
    Normal people do want to be near a smelly 'manky minkie' or a sweaty, stinky, smelly male under-crotch or hairy, wet underams.
    Carry on, be abnormal, eat crap and constantly stink.

    0
  • ozoneocean @ozoneocean

    Why in the world is anyone doing a stupid fad diet (any diet) in the first place? We know all diets are a waste of time now, this is 2019, we have the science... Want to lose weight: eat less. Want big muscles: exercise and eat more. It really is that basic. Keto, paleo and everything else is a scam.

    0
    • Jjjordonnnz Guest

      Your level of ignorance is astonishing.

      0
  • nutritionist Guest

    This appears to read like a hit peace to generate fear for women in relation to Keto. without understanding the main tenants of Keto. Keto is a Moderate Protein based diet, not a high protein diet.... and if anyone eats to excess, protein or carbohydrates it will make your body PH more acidic... also protein is also converted to some extent to a carbohydrate via gluconeogenisis... the biggest part of moving to a keto diet is changing your portion sizes relative to the higher energy density of the foods being consumed, this takes time, and it is also why allot of keto people also include fasting into their diet because they simply dont eat as much food volume wise, due to the energy density increase.

    -1

