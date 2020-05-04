All The Titles Leaving Aussie Netflix In May

Image: Universal Pictures

Unless it's a Netflix Original, shows and movies added to Australia's most popular streaming service have an expiry date. Some licences are renewed but as we've experienced before, many are not. May is no exception with 96 titles on the cutting room floor.

May's not a good month for anime or K-dramas with a number of titles such as Tokyo Ghoul and Love Rain getting the chop, according to What's On Netflix. While there are 96 titles scheduled to drop off the service over the span of the month, you can relax knowing there are no major titles among them like last month. Some notable exceptions include The Dark Crystal, The Hangover: Part 3 and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Without further ado, here's everything you can say au revoir to this month.

Everything leaving Netflix on 1 May

Image: Universal Pictures, Associated Film Distribution

27 Gone Too Soon (2017)

A.M.I. (2019)

Abby Sen (2015)

American Experience: The Circus (2018): 1 Season

American Experience: The Island Murder (2018): 1 Season

Begin Again (2013)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Boss (2013)

Boys Over Flowers: 1 Season

Budha Singh: Born to Run (2016)

Chashme Buddoor (2013)

Christine (1983)

Clown (2014)

Defying the Nazis: The Sharp’s War (2016)

Dharam Sankat Mein (2015)

Drishyam (2015)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Fed Up (2014)

Fire in the Blood (2012)

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Gollu Aur Pappu (2014)

Gotti (2018)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

Inkaar (2013)

Iris: 1 Season

Laal Rang (2016)

Le K Benzema (2017)

Little Man (2006)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Love Rain (2012): 1 Season

Mary Kom (2014)

Maya Angelou: And I Still I Rise (2016)

Moh Maya Money (2016)

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014)

Mutant Busters: 2 Seasons

My Brother… Nikhil (2005)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Oh My God (2012)

Onaatah (2016)

One by Two (2014)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Queen (2014)

Queens of Comedy (2017): 1 Season

RED 2 (2013)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Ringan (2015)

Saeed Mirza: The Leftist Sufi (2016)

Shaitan (2011)

Shanghai (2012)

Shorgul (2016)

Siddhant (2014)

Special 26 (2013)

Sunrise (2014)

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Terra (2015)

The Best of Me (2014)

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Hangover: Part 3 (2013)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Two Night Stand (2014)

What the Fish (2013)

Winter’s Tale (2014)

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel (2014): 1 Season

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly (2011): 1 Season

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013)

Everything leaving Netflix on 3 May

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Everything leaving Netflix on 4 May

4th Man Out (2015)

The Good Witch’s Charm (2012)

The Good Witch’s Destiny (2013)

The Good Witch’s Family (2011)

The Good Witch’s Gift (2010)

The Good Witch’s Wonder (2014)

Everything leaving Netflix on 14 May

Ninja Hattori (1981): 1 Season

Ninja Hattori Returns (2013): 2 Seasons

Everything leaving Netflix on 15 May

Hwarang (2016): 1 Season

Love in the Moonlight (2016): 1 Season

The Producers (2015): 1 Season

Uncontrollably Fond (2016): 1 Season

Everything leaving Netflix on 18 May

Hidden Singer (2012): 1 Season

Everything leaving Netflix on 21 May

12 Years Promise (2014): 1 Season

Beating Again (2015): 1 Season

Can We Get Married? (2012): 1 Season

Feed the Beast (2016): 1 Season

Guilt (2016): 1 Season

Last (2015): 1 Season

Secret Affair (2014): 1 Season

This Is My Love (2015): 1 Season

Everything leaving Netflix on 22 May

Dramaworld (2016): 1 Season

Everything leaving Netflix on 24 May

Samurai Champloo (2004): 1 Season

Tokyo Ghoul (2014): 2 Seasons

[Via What's On Netflix]