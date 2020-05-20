This 3-Ingredient Whipped Dip Is As Pretty As It Is Delicious

Photo: Claire Lower

Creamy, salty dips get all the attention, but dipping one food in another shouldn’t be limited to savoury snacking. Dessert dips make eating fruit more fun, and they’re somehow even easier to make than dips of the oniony ilk. All you need is a creamy cheese and an electric mixer of some kind.

In its simplest form, a creamy dessert dip can be comprised of a single ingredient. Just grab a soft, flavoured goat cheese — such as something with cranberries or honey in it — and whip it until it's soft enough to drag a strawberry through.

If all you have is plain cream cheese, that’s fine too; whip it with a tablespoon of caster sugar, a teaspoon of almond or vanilla extract, or some cocoa powder. (Or a combination of any of the above.)

Those will all taste quite pleasing, but if you want to make a sweet and creamy dip that pleases your eyes as much as your tongue, grab some freeze-dried fruit. When pulverised in the food processor — throw a handful of it in and let it whirr until you have a fine powder — just a tablespoon of freeze dried berries adds tart flavour and brilliant colour to anything you stir it into.

To engineer a cheesecake-like dessert dip, you will need:

225g of full-fat, room-temperature cream cheese

1 tablespoon caster sugar

1 tablespoon of pulverised freeze-dried fruit (blueberries and strawberries are my favourite)

Add everything to a bowl and whip with either a stand mixer or hand mixer until it is soft, dippable, and uniform in colour. Serve with fruit, pretzels, cookies and a smile (or a scowl; never let anyone tell you to smile).

