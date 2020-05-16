This 15-Minute Morning Workout Is A Classic For A Reason

3 Indigenous Ingredients MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo Says You Should Have In Your Kitchen

In this month’s fitness challenge we’ve revisited the scientific seven-minute workout and Canada’s antique-but-holds-up 5BX. This week, let’s dial the time machine back just a few years to 2016, when we told you guys about this 15-minute morning workout from Darebee.

It’s a simple circuit workout, three rounds of the following:

  • 20 jumping jacks

  • 20 squats

  • 20 lunges

  • 10 pushups

  • 40 punches

  • 60 seconds of plank on your elbows

  • 2 minutes rest before starting the next round

This workout was my favourite of the three we’ve done so far. It felt particularly well balanced: You get your heart rate up with the jumping jacks, work your legs with squats, and then immediately work your legs more with the lunges. Then come the pushups, which are hard but they’re the shortest part. The punches give your legs a rest while you get a little cardio with your arms, and by the time you’re doing the plank you know you’re almost done.

I can’t do a plank for 60 seconds (at least not at the end of a circuit) so I just watched my stopwatch app for the appointed time, resting as necessary while the timer kept running. I bet if I did this workout every morning, I’d be up to a full 60-second plank in no time.

The workout came in at 15 minutes sharp, just as advertised, although I felt like I was speeding through some of the moves. I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes beginners a bit longer, or if you need to adjust the reps a bit.

Still, this is a good one, and I could see it being a handy routine to get a little sweat on before hopping in the shower (but no I’m not going to sleep in my sports bra, although thanks to the reader who suggested wearing workout clothes as pajamas. Boobless people, you don’t know how lucky you have it.)

Give this one a try—what do you think? Darebee has a ton of one-page workouts like this, which you can print off as PDFs. When we first posted this one, a reader mentioned that they have a collection of printouts and choose a workout from the stack each day. Not a bad way to get a random daily workout in!

