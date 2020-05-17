The Ultimate Sex Bucket List

Image: iStock

Whether you want to bungee jump off Macau Tower, swim with dolphins or catch your favourite band in concert, we bet you have a memorised list of ‘musts’ you’re dying to tick off your to-do list. But what about when it comes to sex?

Even the most adventurous of us won’t have tried everything, so to help inspire your own sexy bucket lists, Lovehoney’s forum members have spilled the beans about the toys, scenarios and kinks they’re keen to explore.

Here are 52 ideas – one to try every week for a whole year! We've broken down the list into separate subcategories to make your life easier. Enjoy!

"I want a [insert sex toy]"

From luxury toys to lingerie worth your entire month’s salary.

1. Sex swing

2. Genital piercing

3. Sex machine

4. Stainless steel dildo

5. Super expensive set of sexy lingerie

6. Lelo toy for every day of the week

Trying new things

Sexy scenarios and new ways to play (whether you’re paired up or solo)

Image: Getty Images

7. Taking sexy photos

8. Anal gaping (anal play where the anus remains open for an extended period of time)

9. Squirting (female ejaculation)

10. Being blindfolded

11. Tantric sex

12. Food in the bedroom (also known as “sploshing”)

13. Watersports (urinating on, or being urinated on by, a partner)

14. Role play as people we know

15. Pegging

16. Foot play

17. Double or triple penetration

18. Being a ‘sugar baby’ (a partner in a relationship with a sugar daddy or mama)

19. Fisting

20. Sex with someone of the same sex

21. Going to a sex show with a partner

22. Converting a room of the house into a playroom (eat your heart out, Christian Grey)

Adding a third (or fourth) person

Involve an enthusiastic extra or embrace your inner exhibitionist.

23. Having a threesome/foursome

24. Having sex with another couple watching

25. Cuckolding (where a man watches his partner have sex with another man or men, or ‘cuckqueening’ if the genders are flipped)

26. Watching another couple have sex

Embark on a BDSM adventure

Dip your toe into the world of bondage or indulge in impact play.

Image: iStock

27. Shibari (Japanese rope bondage)

28. Going to a fetish club

29. Being a dom for the weekend

30. Suspension (a form of bondage where a bound person is hung from one or more overhead suspension points)

31. Hiring a dungeon for the day

32. Exploring submission/dominance with a partner

Take things outside the bedroom

Explore public play with remote control toys or enjoy open air adventures (always avoid anything that might land you in hot water!)

33. Wearing vibrating knickers in public

34. Medical fetish

35. Going on a date wearing a cock cage

Sex on...

36. A trampoline

37. A boat

38. The hood of a car

39. On a bale of hay

40. A beach

41. A forest floor

Sex in…

42. A sauna

43. A plane

44. A lift

45. A dungeon

46. An open field

47. A castle

48. A pool or hot tub

At…

49. A party

50. A festival

51. A swingers club

Sex under…

52. The Northern Lights

Cecile Sharpe is a blogger and sex expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

