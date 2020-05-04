The Symptoms You'll Need To Be Tested For Coronavirus Around Australia

Where To Buy Flowers Online For Mother's Day

The Sex And Mental Health App, Just For Blokes

The Sour Is The Perfect Quarantine Cocktail

Now that I am out of Campari, gin, and all that wine I ordered, I have been forced to mix drinks with “what I have.” Luckily, as long as I have lemons and table sugar, I can whip almost any booze (e.g., rum, tequila, whiskey, gin) into a fluffy, refreshing sour (i.e., daiquiris, margaritas, whiskey sours, and gimlets).

The ratios and directions are the same for pretty much every liquor. Just take 60mL of liquor, 20mL of fresh citrus juice, and 20mL of some sort of sweetener, then shake until very cold. Try agave for tequila, honey syrup for gin, and simple for everything else. If you want to infuse your sour with even more flavour, you can play around with herbs, wine, and frozen fruit.

To cultivate that extra crafty cocktail bar vibe at home, you can use half an egg white to make a foam so stable you can draw in it. (Save the yolk for cured egg yolks.) It’s an extra step, but the results are very impressive, and you deserve to be impressed with yourself.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cooking eggs feature household kitchen

How To Tell If Your Eggs Have Gone Bad

Eggs are one of those great versatile foods that’s great to keep in the fridge for last-minute meals. But part of being a refrigerator staple is that sometimes we can forget about that carton we bought a few weeks ago. No one likes a rotten egg, so how can you tell if it’s still OK to eat? Here’s a simple trick that will let you know if you can go ahead and make that omelet, or scrounge for something else in your kitchen.
sonos speakers wifi

Why Can't My Smart Speakers Stream Music Correctly?

It’s a common issue: You, or someone you know, has splurged on an amazingly fast internet connection—but they still can’t get their wired and wireless devices to play nicely within their home or apartment. This invariably leads to the question, “Why am I paying so much for these insane internet speeds I’m not seeing?”

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles