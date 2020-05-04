The Sour Is The Perfect Quarantine Cocktail

Now that I am out of Campari, gin, and all that wine I ordered, I have been forced to mix drinks with “what I have.” Luckily, as long as I have lemons and table sugar, I can whip almost any booze (e.g., rum, tequila, whiskey, gin) into a fluffy, refreshing sour (i.e., daiquiris, margaritas, whiskey sours, and gimlets).

The ratios and directions are the same for pretty much every liquor. Just take 60mL of liquor, 20mL of fresh citrus juice, and 20mL of some sort of sweetener, then shake until very cold. Try agave for tequila, honey syrup for gin, and simple for everything else. If you want to infuse your sour with even more flavour, you can play around with herbs, wine, and frozen fruit.

To cultivate that extra crafty cocktail bar vibe at home, you can use half an egg white to make a foam so stable you can draw in it. (Save the yolk for cured egg yolks.) It’s an extra step, but the results are very impressive, and you deserve to be impressed with yourself.