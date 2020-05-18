The Secret To This Towering, Fluffy Pancake Is Mayonnaise

Just so it's out there — Mayonnaise is basically just eggs and oil. You're going to be freaked out here, but remember: Eggs and oil.
Keeping that in mind, I would like to suggest that you try making pancakes — yes, the sweet kind, the kind with maple syrup — with mayonnaise in them.
The brave souls at Food52 tried out a Japanese pancake recipe that made the rounds not long ago, with mayonnaise and sparkling water in the ingredient list. The recipe procedure's non-standard, too, compared to Western pancakes —- you mix eggs, sparkling water and mayo in the same pot that the pancake cooks in, then add flour as you cook it over a low flame.
The results is a tall, spongey pancake with a hint of tartness. It plays well with syrup and would be great with fruit in it, too. And did I mention you'll dirty zero bowls in the process?
And then make a mayonnaise-fried grilled cheese for lunch.
How To Make Sad, Single-Person Pancakes For One
One of the best parts of being in a couple is having someone to make and eat breakfast with on weekend mornings, and there's something a little sad about making a big batch of pancakes for one. Single people deserve pancakes too, and The Kitchn has perfected the single-serve recipe.
