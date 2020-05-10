How To Pack A 'Go Bag' For Emergency Evacuations

The Best Mother's Day Movies To Watch With Your Mum This Weekend

Australia's Taking Three Steps To Ease Coronavirus Restrictions — Here's What Each Stage Looks Like

The Easiest Way To Predict A Chilli's Spice Level

There are chillies you know are going to be spicy and chillies you know are not, but then there are the chillies that could be mild, hot, or "please remove my tongue from my mouth and place it in a glass of ice milk". Luckily, there is an easy way to predict the spicy outcome, and it was right under our noses all along.

Photo: Katherine Lenhart

As Justin Chapple explained on this episode of Cookery by the Book, all you have to do to estimate a chilli's spiciness is give it a sniff:

I actually learned this trick from my friend Melissa Clark who works for The New York Times. She said, what you do is you cut the jalapeno or the chilli in half, and then you smell it. If it smells like a bell pepper [capsicum], then it's sweeter. But if it smells really spicy then you know it's going to be a really hot chilli, and you should maybe start with less before you add more. She taught me that, and I was like, why have I not ever known that? It's such a brilliant trick.

Like Justin, I am also a little disappointed I didn't already know that. It is as plain as the nose on my face, and I have kind of a big nose.

#96 | Just Cook It! [Cookery by the Book]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au fighting sport ufc

Ferguson v Gaethje: How To Watch The UFC 249 Fight In Australia

UFC 249 is back on and fans of combat sports – or sports in general – are in for a treat this weekend when Tony Ferguson takes on Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship title.
leftovers pasta pasta-water skillet

Why You Shouldn't Chuck Out Your Pasta Water

Water is becoming an increasingly scarce resource around the world. We're told to limit showers, reuse bath water and rely on natural rain to clean our cars. But nobody really talks about cooking. If you regularly cook pasta for you and your family, that's quite a lot of water you're wasting. Welp, it turns out there's a very practical reason to save some — helping the environment is just a bonus.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles