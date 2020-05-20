Revealed: Click Frenzy's 99%-Off 'Go Nuts' Flash Sales

Click Frenzy Deal: Get Truckloads Of Data For Just $28 A Month

Image: Getty Images

Over the next 48 hours, Click Frenzy will be dropping "Go Nuts" mega deals onto its website. These are the extra-special offers with 99% off big-ticket items like the iPhone 11, UE Boom 3 and LEGO sets. Here's the list.

This year, Click Frenzy will be offering over a bunch of Go Nuts bargains, all of which are 99% off the RRP. To get the deals, you need to subscribe on the Click Frenzy website and keep an eye out for the notifications when a Go Nuts deal goes live.

Here are the deals that are still live:

  • 11am-12pm: Anastasia Beverly Hills Makeup Kit $1 (RRP $150)
  • 2pm-3pm: LEGO Roller Coaster Set $5 (RRP $499)
  • 5pm-6pm: UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker $1 (RRP $149)
  • 10pm-11pm: iPhone 11 $12 (RRP $1,199)

As you'd expect, stock for each deal is extremely limited. You will need a speedy internet connection (and a lot of luck) to bag one of these bargains - but it's definitely possible. In previous years, several of our readers managed to pick up some of the very best deals.

Here's what you need to do to be in the running!

1. You must be logged into your Click Frenzy account during the event. Don’t have an account yet? Create yours for free here.

2. Make sure you've accurately completed your address details in your account profile, as this is where your Go Nuts purchase will be shipped if you are successful!

3. Logged in users will receive a pop up notification each time a Go Nuts deal goes live. This notification will include a question that you will need to answer within 30 minutes. The pop up will appear on your screen no matter what page you are on in the site.

4. Answers will be ranked by accuracy first, speed second.

5. If you are successful, you will be contacted via mobile from Click Frenzy with a unique discount code to complete your purchase at a 99% discount on the RRP!

6. You must complete your purchase before the end of the Click Frenzy event!*

Click Frenzy's Go Nuts deals are limited to one item per user, household and/or IP address. If you make a successful purchase at the start of the sale, you wont be allowed to participate in any of the other deals. So it might be worth holding out for the deal you want most.

You can find more Go Nuts hints and tips over on our Click Frenzy sales guide. Good luck!

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: How To Get The Best Deals

Click Frenzy refreshes onto browsers Australia wide on Tuesday evening, and just like previous years, there will be ridiculous prices everywhere. From 7pm tomorrow evening until midnight Thursday, 21 May, thousands of products from hundreds of retailers will be heavily discounted. Here's how you can nab the big ticket items.

