The Best Entertainment Gadget Deals To Save You From Boredom

Image: Beats By Dre

The light at the end of the tunnel is getting bigger as we approach an easing of coronavirus restrictions but for now, we're all still housebound. To save you from boredom, here are some gadgets you can treat yourself to with all the money you've saved up from not going out.

Image: Beats By Dre

Grab yourself a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones for when we all head back to public transport or work. Right now, Catch is slashing more than a $100 off the Beats Solo Pro.

Image: Amazon

If you haven't yet delved into the realm of smart home devices, maybe now's the time? For just under $100, you can grab the Amazon Echo Show 5, which comes with a 5.5" touchscreen to help you video call or even look up recipes.

Image: Yamaha

There's nothing worse than poor sound quality when you're watching blockbuster movies or shows. Upgrade your tinny speaker system with this Yamaha soundbar which comes with a built-in Alexa. Catch is selling it for $299.

Image: GoPro

Extreme sports might be off the cards in the short term but as soon as recreational pursuits are allowed again, they're always made more fun with filming. The latest GoPro HERO 8 will set you back $498 on Amazon, down from its RRP of $599.95.

Image: Amazon

When you've run out of worthwhile content to stream, consider picking up a digital book. With shipping delays on international orders, the best way to get new reads is directly via an e-reader. The Kindle Paperwhite is on sale with a $50 discount, available for $199.

