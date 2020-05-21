How To Argue With A Flat Earther

Everything Coming To Netflix In June

Hopefully you never find yourself in a situation where you have to engage with someone who believes in a flat Earth. On the off chance that you do, don't go in unprepared! Here's some hard ammunition you can use to thoroughly debunk them.

Meteorologist Keith Carson provides a number of arguments you can use if you ever find yourself going toe-to-toe with a flat-Earther.

The most obvious is "all the pictures we have of an oblique spheroid Earth" and if that's not enough, there's always the live feed from the International Space Station.

Beautiful stuff.

If that doesn't do it, you can tackle some of their explanations head on, such as how the sun and moon work. If they state the sun is a spotlight, which circles above the Earth in concert with the moon, Carson has you covered:

You would never see the moon during that day, daylight hours would never change and most importantly, you would always see the sun, even during the night.

For that last point, Carson uses the example of spotlights at a gig — even when they're not directly on you, you can still see them clearly in the dark.

Of course, even when faced with facts, you still might not be able to convince them. At the very least, you'll make them look especially idiotic to everyone else involved in the conversation.

Ripping apart "Flat Earthers" in under 5 minutes [YouTube]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • solonoid @solonoid

    Nah, I couldn't be arsed trying to do any of that, I just smile and ignore or just walk away from people like that. Much less hassle.

    1
  • Ian7110 Guest

    Erik Frank Russell had the best strategy. "Don't argue with idiots, they only drag you down to their level"

    2
  • djbear @djbear

    I usually just calling them an effing moron and tell them to shove their loony beliefs where the sun dont shine.

    0
  • Dirtyshado Guest

    I think it should be prohibited for a person who believes something that opposes a fundamental scientific principle to gain access to the technology that uses it.

    Don't believe the Earth is Round - No Satellite communications or Global Positioning (including Airplanes, or Delivery Services).

    3
    • Weresmurf @weresmurf

      This........... is such a great idea :O

      Same with anti-vaxxers, climate deniers etc. This should be a real thing.

      0
  • ManDroid @mandroid

    Instead of arguing with them, why not just let them have their point of view just as you have yours ?
    It's the same with religion, I don't care what you believe in as long as you're not expecting me to believe in it as well.
    If they want to believe the Earth is flat, good on them. As theories go, its one of the more harmless ones out there.

    2
    • xasrai @xasrai

      Because flat earth theory is a gateway theory for more damaging conspiracy theories like anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. We should start a war on conspiracy theories, but that would only make believers more sure of themselves. Such a conundrum.

      0
  • revlup1966 @revlup1966

    I hear you have members all around the globe? (FE) Yes! Walk away.

    0
  • Nuka Girl @pookie101

    If they have jumped down the rabbit hole that far then they have spent HOURS on the net looking for "proof" that disproves every single logical thing out there so don't waste your time. it's the same with arguing with someone who it completely delusional and hallucinating. its pointless trying to convince them what they are seeing and believing isn't actually reality

    0

