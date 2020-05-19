Telstra's Click Frenzy 2020 Deals Include Sim-Only Plan, Mobile Broadband And Xbox All Access

Image: Getty

Jump on the Telstra bandwagon and nab one of the Click Frenzy deals being offered by the major Aussie telco. All the offers are valid until 25 May.

Australia's version of Black Friday has once again popped up on our screens and the deals are pouring in. Telstra's taken an early leap and put out its standout deals for people to take advantage of.

$10 off all Telstra SIM-only plans

This deal is available to new customers for the first 12 months you're with Telstra. The standout bargain is 30GB for $40 per month, which is easily Telstra's best promo to date. Check out Telstra's SIM-only plans below and click here to grab yourself a deal.

$10 off all Telstra mobile broadband plans

This one's also available to new customers only for the first 12 months you're with Telstra. The standout promo is 15GB for $20 per month, or you can opt for 200GB for $65 which we think is a pretty solid deal too. Find the list of plans below and click here to get the deal for yourself.

$5 off Xbox One S Xbox All Access plans by Telstra

Telstra's also offering a gaming deal which includes access to over 100 games and an online multiplayer option. You'll only have to pay $22 per month for an Xbox One S and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate. To get Xbox All Access through Telstra, you need to already be an existing Telstra customer and bundle it with your plan. Click here to make your gaming dreams come true.

