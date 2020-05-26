New Telstra 5G Wifi Pro: Pricing and Specs

Image: Telstra

Telstra's officially launched its much anticipated 5G WiFi Pro — Australia's most advanced 5G mobile broadband device. Here, we take a closer look at its price and specifications in case you're looking for a tech upgrade.

What does Telstra 5G Wifi Pro do?

In short, it offers both super fast 5G and advanced 4GX connectivity.

It is also Australia’s first mobile broadband device that is mmWave ready. This essentially means when the mmWave tech rolls out at scale in 2021, the Telstra 5G Wifi Pro will be ready to use the next iteration of 5G easily.

Telstra’s Product and Service Design Executive Andrew Stormont said the unveiling of Telstra’s first mmWave compatible 5G device was a major movement in the evolution of 5G within Australia.

"MmWave is going to be a big part of our 5G future and with the Telstra 5G Wifi Pro we are offering customers a device that will be able to take advantage of the next iteration of 5G as soon as it arrives," said Stormont in a press release.

Pricing and availability

From 26 May, you'll be able to get your hands on the Telstra 5G Wifi Pro device online or at Telstra stores.

It costs $599 if you're paying the full amount in one go or you can spread your payments over 24 months. This means you'll be paying $24.95 monthly. Telstra Members can benefit from earning up to 100,000 points from online purchases.

Coverage

A year ago, Telstra had committed to increasing its 5G coverage across Australia and reach around 35 cities before the closing of June. Currently, that figure sits at 47. Now, 700 plus suburbs across the country have more than 50% of 5G coverage — in fact, some suburbs have 100% coverage.

Specs and capabilities

The Telstra 5G Wifi Pro offers a 2.4 inch colour touch screen and comes with a data meter to track your usage. It can even support up to 30 Wifi-enabled devices (15 each on 2.4 and 5 GHz), and its 4500mAH quick charge battery can last up to 9 hours.

You can find the full list of specs below.

Network 5G band: -mmW n258 - Sub6G n78 - Low band: n5, n7

4G LTE Advanced: 1/3/7/8/28 Category 20 3G: 850MHz Chipset Qualcomm SDX55 Wi-Fi 802.11a/g/n/ax 2.4 GHz and 802.11a/n/ac/ax 5 GHz (Wi-Fi 6), 2x2 MIMO Dual band, up to 30 users (15 users each channel)

Interface: 1*USB3.1 type C(Gen2) 1*RJ45(GE) Dual TS-9 external antenna port

Battery: 4500mAH, quick charging

Display: 2.4” colour touch screen

Operating System: iOS 9 or later, Android 4.1 or Windows® 10,8,7

Available colours: Black

4G and 5G: 5G and 4GX (Cat.20)

Sim Type: Nano (4FF)

Ports: Ethernet/USB Type C 3.1 Gen 2, dual TS-9 antenna ports support 4G/3G only

FTM/Exclusivity: Yes

What’s in the box: Device and removeable battery, USB type C cable AC charger, Quick start guide, manufacturer’s warranty card

Telstra's sim-only mobile broadband plans

If you're still on the fence about getting Telstra's latest offering, its sim-only mobile broadband plans (listed below) might be of some interest.

Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed When it comes to the NBN, we know that plans and providers are not all equal. Despite standard speed tiers, performance can vary a lot, especially during the evening peak times. Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.