Click Frenzy Deal: Get Truckloads Of Data For Just $28 A Month

Everything New To Netflix This Week

How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

TED Is Inviting Recent Graduates To Upload Their Own TED Talks

Image: Shutterstock

TED, the folks behind the iconic TED Talks, is inviting anyone that recently graduated to upload their own graduation-themed TED Talk to the platform under a new #graduaTEDtalk page.

Beyond just graduates, individuals that want to support those graduating can also upload their own videos using the same hashtag offering words of support or inspiration to those students.

Rather than giving the videos directly to TED, the organisation is asking participants to upload their videos to the social media platform of their choice using the hashtag #graduaTEDtalk. TED is then using its social media channels and website to help amplify those messages around the world.

It’s a pretty cool concept, and there are already a significant number of contributions live on TED’s website and social channels, as well as just in general if you search the hashtag.

If you’re looking for a little inspiration this weekend, or want a way to share that speech you didn’t get to make with the world, they’re worth a look.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cheese-toastie comfort-food cooking sandwich

The Trick to Penny Lawson's Cheese Toastie Will Change Your Sandwich Game Forever

It's safe to say there's no sandwich more perfect than the grilled cheese. But there are a few tips and tricks you've got to nail down to get that crunchy and gooey goodness that will get everyone talking for days to come. And the owner of the renowned Penny's Cheese Shop in Sydney is here to guide you through.
au feature movies netflix streaming tv-shows

Everything New To Netflix This Week

This week, you'll be able to catch your breath and not feel as if your streaming life is spinning out of control as Netflix takes it easy with its list of new titles coming to the platform between 18-24 May. From the latest season of Dynasty to a new series based on a hacker messing about with the secrets of high school students, here's everything new to the service this week.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles