TED Is Inviting Recent Graduates To Upload Their Own TED Talks

TED, the folks behind the iconic TED Talks, is inviting anyone that recently graduated to upload their own graduation-themed TED Talk to the platform under a new #graduaTEDtalk page.

Beyond just graduates, individuals that want to support those graduating can also upload their own videos using the same hashtag offering words of support or inspiration to those students.

Rather than giving the videos directly to TED, the organisation is asking participants to upload their videos to the social media platform of their choice using the hashtag #graduaTEDtalk. TED is then using its social media channels and website to help amplify those messages around the world.

It’s a pretty cool concept, and there are already a significant number of contributions live on TED’s website and social channels, as well as just in general if you search the hashtag.

If you’re looking for a little inspiration this weekend, or want a way to share that speech you didn’t get to make with the world, they’re worth a look.