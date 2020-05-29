Stop Force Closing Your Apps

Image: Getty Images

Many of us have become accustomed to constantly force closing apps. We were told it helps improve battery life and makes our phones run faster. But the truth is, it can actually have the opposite effect.

In the video below, I explain why we should all stop force closing apps.

On an unrelated note, you should also make a habit of 'spring cleaning' your phone of apps and services you rarely — if ever — use. A good place to start is messaging apps which are one of the worst offenders when it comes to hogging your phone’s memory. Simply jump into the settings of individual apps to delete archived conversations and files. You can also go one step further and stop images from auto-saving to your camera roll if space is scarce.

Quick Fix is a video series where I tackle your most commonly asked tech questions in 90 seconds or less. If you have a question you want me to answer, leave a comment below.

The Ten Best Free Apps For Android, iOS and Windows The Lifehacker staff sifts through a ton of apps on a regular basis, but a few have stuck with us over the years. Some apps are simply nice to have, while others have become essential in our daily lives. From dealing with irate dragons to counting our mindfulness minutes, each app on this list has a special place in our hearts (and our homescreens). Best of all, they're completely free to download! Read more

This article has been updated since its original publication.