All the Great Aussie Road Trips You'll Be Allowed to Take From June

Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale 2020: The Best Deals So Far

Airbnbs in Australia Are Starting to Book out as New Cleaning Procedures Come Into Place

Stop Force Closing Your Apps

Image: Getty Images

Many of us have become accustomed to constantly force closing apps. We were told it helps improve battery life and makes our phones run faster. But the truth is, it can actually have the opposite effect.

In the video below, I explain why we should all stop force closing apps.

On an unrelated note, you should also make a habit of 'spring cleaning' your phone of apps and services you rarely — if ever — use. A good place to start is messaging apps which are one of the worst offenders when it comes to hogging your phone’s memory. Simply jump into the settings of individual apps to delete archived conversations and files. You can also go one step further and stop images from auto-saving to your camera roll if space is scarce.

Quick Fix is a video series where I tackle your most commonly asked tech questions in 90 seconds or less. If you have a question you want me to answer, leave a comment below.

The Ten Best Free Apps For Android, iOS and Windows

The Lifehacker staff sifts through a ton of apps on a regular basis, but a few have stuck with us over the years. Some apps are simply nice to have, while others have become essential in our daily lives. From dealing with irate dragons to counting our mindfulness minutes, each app on this list has a special place in our hearts (and our homescreens). Best of all, they're completely free to download!

Read more

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • M0F0 @m0f0

    Glad to see you guys are finally pushing this. Now you should go back and edit every "how to speed up your phone" post where you've said the opposite.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

diet exercise fitness myths science

10 Exercise Myths That Refuse To Die

Finding clear, definitive facts about healthy exercise can be difficult. The exercise industry is a multi-billion dollar business, built partially on selling gadgets and supplements to people desperate to lose weight or look attractive. Meanwhile, good workout plans and simple truths lurk in the background waiting for their time to shine. All of this results in lots of misinformation about exercise. We're taking some of those commonly-held exercise myths to task, and we have science to back us up. Let's get started.
apps communications downloads internet lifehacker-pack music photos software utilities video windows windows-10 windows-downloads

40 Windows Apps Everyone Should Own

There are so many Windows apps out there, that picking a list of the very best, most must-install software for your desktop or laptop feels daunting. We've pored over pages of recommendations, countless forum posts, and lots of comments to come up with this year's Lifehacker Pack for Windows, a list of software champions across four categories: productivity, internet/communications, music/photos/video and utilities.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles