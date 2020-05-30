Shuffle A Deck Of Cards For A Quick Workout

Photo: Shutterstock

For today’s classic at-home workout, we’re looking all the way back to 2011, when Lifehacker created its own workout program on a now-defunct platform called Fleetly. There were four workouts per week, adjustable for your goals, and we’re trying one of them today: the deck of cards workout.

This one is just what it sounds like. Each suit is a different exercise, and you go through a deck of cards with the numbers dictating your reps. (You get to decide what a face card means; I went with 10 reps.)

Hearts: jumping jacks (because it’s cardio, get it?)

Diamonds: chair dips

Clubs: knee-to-elbow plank

Spades: Lunges

I wanted a quick workout, so shuffled my deck and set a timer for 10 minutes. I made it through about 42 cards, so you could go through a deck multiple times if you wanted a longer workout.

I liked this one, especially because so many sets were so short. Two lunges? Sure, that means I get to spend a few seconds going from my deck to the spot where I do the lunges, and then another few seconds to come back and flip another card. Built-in break.

I didn’t have to do anything for more than ten reps, which is a plus. Overall I found it a good workout, only a bit challenging on the chair dips (next time maybe I’ll make those face cards only worth 5) and otherwise pretty well balanced. You can always modify this by taking as much rest as you want, or swapping out a different exercise for one that you find too hard or too easy. Give it a try and let us know what you think—does it hold up?