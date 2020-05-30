All the Great Aussie Road Trips You'll Be Allowed to Take From June

Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale 2020: The Best Deals So Far

Airbnbs in Australia Are Starting to Book out as New Cleaning Procedures Come Into Place

Shuffle A Deck Of Cards For A Quick Workout

Photo: Shutterstock

For today’s classic at-home workout, we’re looking all the way back to 2011, when Lifehacker created its own workout program on a now-defunct platform called Fleetly. There were four workouts per week, adjustable for your goals, and we’re trying one of them today: the deck of cards workout.

This one is just what it sounds like. Each suit is a different exercise, and you go through a deck of cards with the numbers dictating your reps. (You get to decide what a face card means; I went with 10 reps.)

  • Hearts: jumping jacks (because it’s cardio, get it?)

  • Diamonds: chair dips

  • Clubs: knee-to-elbow plank

  • Spades: Lunges

I wanted a quick workout, so shuffled my deck and set a timer for 10 minutes. I made it through about 42 cards, so you could go through a deck multiple times if you wanted a longer workout.

I liked this one, especially because so many sets were so short. Two lunges? Sure, that means I get to spend a few seconds going from my deck to the spot where I do the lunges, and then another few seconds to come back and flip another card. Built-in break.

I didn’t have to do anything for more than ten reps, which is a plus. Overall I found it a good workout, only a bit challenging on the chair dips (next time maybe I’ll make those face cards only worth 5) and otherwise pretty well balanced. You can always modify this by taking as much rest as you want, or swapping out a different exercise for one that you find too hard or too easy. Give it a try and let us know what you think—does it hold up?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

diet exercise fitness myths science

10 Exercise Myths That Refuse To Die

Finding clear, definitive facts about healthy exercise can be difficult. The exercise industry is a multi-billion dollar business, built partially on selling gadgets and supplements to people desperate to lose weight or look attractive. Meanwhile, good workout plans and simple truths lurk in the background waiting for their time to shine. All of this results in lots of misinformation about exercise. We're taking some of those commonly-held exercise myths to task, and we have science to back us up. Let's get started.
apps communications downloads internet lifehacker-pack music photos software utilities video windows windows-10 windows-downloads

40 Windows Apps Everyone Should Own

There are so many Windows apps out there, that picking a list of the very best, most must-install software for your desktop or laptop feels daunting. We've pored over pages of recommendations, countless forum posts, and lots of comments to come up with this year's Lifehacker Pack for Windows, a list of software champions across four categories: productivity, internet/communications, music/photos/video and utilities.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles