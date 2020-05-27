Australia's Ski Season is Back on Track, but Things are a Bit Different This Year

The Most Ridiculous Competition Shows To Waste Time On

New Telstra 5G Wifi Pro: Pricing and Specs

Shallots Are The Perfect Single-Person Onion Alternative

Photo: Shutterstock

Cooking as a “single person” is really about mastering portion control and learning how to scale. A single onion may not seem like too much onion, but a single-person portion of a recipe rarely calls for an entire onion. Enter the shallot, which is naturally the size of about half an onion (or less) and is much better suited for single-person cooking.

Like the great Alexis Rose before me, I’m a little bit single, even when I’m not. On average, I share my apartment with another human about three days a week, which means I cook and eat like a single person most of the time. I cannot tell you how many times I have chopped half an onion for something, put the other half in a bag, and then placed that bag in the fridge only to forget about it the next time I need half an onion. Sometimes there are two onion halves in my fridge at once, which I find infuriating. This never happens with a shallot which, again, is about the size of half an onion, making it perfect for a smaller batch of something made to feed one or two people.

Yes, raw shallot does have a more pungent, garlicky flavour than your average onion—but I like those flavours, and shallots are quite sweet and mild once cooked. (I can’t think of many recipes that would be ruined by a substituted shallot, is what I’m saying.) They can also be a little more annoying to prep, but there is a workaround for that, and you won’t have to deal with storing the remainder, because there will be no remainder, which is quite elegant. And after all, I am nothing if not a woman of great elegance.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cars driving engines

The Easiest Way To Destroy Your Car's Manual Transmission

What I wanted to know was simple: how to drive a manual without breaking it, since repairs are expensive. I got a lot of different answers from a lot of different people — some of it seemed to make sense, some didn’t. So I called up a rally champion and got the definitive word on what will blow up your car in the space of an afternoon, and what will keep it running just about forever.
cooking food kitchen oven roasting skillet the-grown-up-kitchen vegetables

Why You Should Be Roasting Your Vegetables

There are a lot of "correct" ways to cook vegetables but — though I'm not a huge fan of culinary presciptivism — I'm going to go ahead and say that roasting is the most correct. Everything from tender green asparagus to hearty root vegetables tastes phenomenal when prepared this way, and it's super easy to execute.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles