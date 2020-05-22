Rub A Garlic Clove Around The Inside Of Your Bloody Mary Glass

It is hard, in my opinion, to add enough garlic to food, let alone too much. I usually double (or triple) the amount called for in a recipe, and I have been known to add it to recipes that did not call for it all. But things get tricky when you try to add garlic to drinks, even umami-packed, savoury beverages like a Bloody Mary.
Garlic’s raw power simply doesn’t translate well in sipping situations. A small portion of a chopped clove can make your drink overpoweringly pungent, and even the finest chop can feel chunky when sipped. To harness that power—to deliver just a hint, a whiff, a soupçon of the golden allium in your Bloody—simply take a halved clove and rub it around the inside of your glass before your pour.
Rubbing a halved clove imparts just enough garlicky flavour to your drink without dominating the other flavours of the beverage, and eliminates the presence of unpleasant chunks. (I guess you could juice a bunch of garlic and add it by dropper, but you’d have to make a lot of Bloodies for that to be worth it.) The halved-clove rub is an elegant solution: just slice one lengthwise and rub the cut side along the inside of the lip of your glass before building your Bloody as you usually would (ideally with horseradish vodka).
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink