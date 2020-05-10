The Best Mother's Day Movies To Watch With Your Mum This Weekend

Australia's Taking Three Steps To Ease Coronavirus Restrictions — Here's What Each Stage Looks Like

Binge Is Foxtel's New Streaming Service — But Can Australians Really Afford Another One?

Rent Unique Art Films From Alamo Draft House's 'Virtual Cinema'

Image: Shutterstock

Movie theatres across most of the country are still closed for business; however, Alamo Draft House is opening its virtual doors in a way, allowing you to rent and buy a pretty decent list of arthouse films on its site.

The theatre chain’s “Virtual Cinema” offers picks from some of its staff to help you make a selection, and access to a handful of interesting new releases as well as some festival favours and cult classics.

You’re not going to find the latest blockbusters here, although Parasite is an option, instead, you’re going to find films such as the documentary The American Scream, about people obsessed with turning their properties into elaborate spectacles every Halloween.

Pricing is comparable to what you might find on another streaming platform. The American Scream, for instance, can be rented for $US3.99 ($6) or purchased for $US8.99 ($14). Parasite rents for the same price, but is $US1 ($2) more if you want to own it.

The selections; however, are a bit different than you might surface going to a traditional streaming site and can be a great opportunity to catch something great that you might have traditionally watched in a smaller theatre, you know, if they were open.

And if you want to go a little deeper on some of those releases, Alamo’s Birth.Movies.Death. channel on YouTube can be a great spot for catching some behind-the-scenes clips, exclusive interviews, and more movie goodness for free.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bruschetta food mispronounce

19 Foods Australians Always Mispronounce

Food, glorious, food. Not only is it so damn tasty, it can also introduce you to new flavours, cultures and words. Unfortunately, the Australian tongue is known for being lazy so sadly, the names of many foods, most from different cultures, are butchered beyond repair. Let's take a look at some of the worst instances.
file-explorer powertoys preview utilities

Expand File Explorer's Preview Pane With This Windows 10 PowerToy

There are two reasons to install the latest version of Windows 10's PowerToys. First, and most important, PowerToys will soon start self-updating. You won’t have to visit the GitHub every time a new feature drops; you’ll just get it whenever the app updates itself. Progress!

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles