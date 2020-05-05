How To Watch The Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower In Australia

This Easy Chocolate Cake Recipe Will Bring Back Childhood Memories (And It Tastes Amazing)

The Symptoms You'll Need To Be Tested For Coronavirus Around Australia

PSA: Australia Has A Third 'Secret' Territory

jervis bay act australia forgotten territoryImage: Getty Images

In schools, Australians learn there are six states in the country with two territories, which are basically states — the Northern Territory (NT) and Australian Capital Territory (ACT). In the shadows, brushed aside by the nation's textbooks, however, is a little known third territory rounding out that internal territory count to three.

It's Jervis Bay Territory, and it has a complicated history.

Jervis Bay, Australia's third internal territory and popular holiday destination, is located on the mid-south eastern coast, 198 kilometres south of Sydney and is bordered by NSW on all sides apart from the sea. It's quite small covering 7,456 hectares — 6,569 of it being actual land area. Crossing into it from NSW though, it's easy to miss the road signs stating you're crossing a border.

Jervis Bay Territory was created in 1909 when NSW handed over the land to the Commonwealth under the Seat of Government Acceptance Act 1909. The ACT was later handed the territory's jurisdiction under the Jervis Bay Territory Acceptance Act 1915.

This helped the landlocked ACT gain crucial access to the sea given it was the only capital in the country not to have its own port. The complex nature of the arrangement and the small number of people actually living in the territory means that, for all intents and purposes, it's administered by the ACT despite being its own territory in legislation.

In practice, for example, the Australia Post office's address is:

1 Armstrong Avenue, JERVIS BAY ACT 2540

It's definitely not a NSW address but the postcode has more common in the state than the territory.

The territory's population is quite small too at just 391 during the 2016 ABS Census. Of that number, 57.5 per cent worked in Defence, mostly due to the HMAS Creswell naval base located near Jervis Bay Village.

In terms of voting, people living in Jervis Bay Territory don't have specific representation either. During federal elections, residents count toward the ACT Division of Fenner but have no state or local representation apart from community organisations. Given the territory's limited resources, residents access services provided by nearby local councils in NSW, like Shoalhaven's library and waste services, NSW's RFS, as well as ACT's education, courts and welfare system.

So, there you go — Australia's full of strange anomalies.

Outside of Australia, there a number of other territories, including:

  • Ashmore and Cartier Islands
  • Australian Antarctic Territory
  • Christmas Island
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands
  • Coral Sea Islands
  • Heard Island and McDonald Islands
  • Norfolk Island

These are considered external territories and utilise mainland services, like postal, where required. The territories are administered by the federal Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities & Regional Development. The more you know, huh.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

In Defence Of Canberra

As the nation's capital, the city has become shorthand for any political mayhem that's underway. Don't let a political clownfest turn you away from an amazing city.

Read more

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cooking food kitchen

How To Cut Onions Without Crying

I dread cooking with onions. Like many others, doing so makes me weep uncontrollable, stinging tears of frustration. So in a moment of insanity, I decided to test the numerous tricks we’ve posted over the years to tame these tear-jerkers. Here’s what I found.
au chicken-salt cook free-to-cook how-to youtube

How To Easily Make Chicken Salt, The Great Australian Spice

Order some hot chips from a fish'n'chip shop in Australia and you'll be graced by the quintessential Australian spice: Chicken salt. Most Australian kitchen cupboards are full of the stuff, but if you're looking to make your own this two minute tutorial by YouTube channel Free To Cook is ideal. You'll only need seven ingredients.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles