PlayStation Plus Users Can Get 'Call Of Duty: WWII' For Free Tomorrow

Image: Activision

PlayStation announced that it’s making its next round of PlayStation Plus freebies available a little early.

Call of Duty: WWII is technically one of the free games being offered to PlayStation Plus users for June; however, Sony will be making the game available for Plus users to download starting tomorrow instead.

The second free game of the month will be announced later this week.

Now is also a good time to make sure you’ve already downloaded May’s free games. Those are set to go away at the end of the month.

PlayStation is offering “Cities: Skylines,” and “Farming Simulator 19” as free downloads for Plus members in May.

A PlayStation Plus account currently runs $90 per year. In addition to getting free games each month, PlayStation Plus users are able to participate in online multiplayer games and get exclusive discounts at the PlayStation Store. Plus users also receive 100GB of online storage, which allows you to upload your saved games to the cloud rather than transferring them from one PS4 console to another.