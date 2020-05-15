Play This NPR Podcast Interview With Grover For Your Kids

How 'Karen' Became The Name For Rude, Middle-Aged White Women

Grover, like the rest of us, has been practicing social distancing since the pandemic began. Anya Kamenetz and Cory Turner, hosts of NPR’s Life Kit podcast, interviewed the beloved Sesame Street character this week, and he disclosed that he is a “delivery monster” right now, picking up and delivering groceries for his neighbours.

During the sweet 12-minute interview for kids, Grover and the hosts brainstorm ways to have fun while stuck at home, they play a game together, and they send a message of thanks to all the essential workers. And although we can only hear Grover and not see him during this interview, he painted us a most excellent mental picture with the description of his mask, which had to be specially made to fit over his generous nose:

“I made my own mask—and it is very stylish, too—but it fits me perfectly,” Grover says in the interview. “It has little cute bunny rabbits on it.”

During the interview, Kamenetz also asks Grover the question on everybody’s mind: When is this pandemic going to be over?

“You are asking meee? I do not know! I am sorry, I do not know,” Grover says. “But that is ok, you know; it is ok not to know things. That is alright. But I know that it will be over someday and we will all get to see each other again and play with each other again. This is just for now—that is what my Mummy says.”

