Pineapple Rum Is My New Best Friend

Photo: Claire Lower

The great thing about pineapple rum is that it’s almost two ingredients in one, but the best thing about it is that it’s here. I’ve used it to make extra-exciting daiquiris, rum old fashioneds, and Palmetto cocktails, but recently I’ve been combining it with whatever bottles I have left on my bar cart (there are fewer each day).

One of the winning combinations has been a pairing of Plantation Pineapple rum and dry Curaçao (with some orange bitters), which results in a fruity but extremely potent cocktail. It’s silky and dense, but still tropical. If I had Campari, I might add a little Campari for some burnt orange bitterness, but I don’t because—again—supplies are dwindling.

If you don’t have dry Curaçao, you can try a different orange liqueur, but decrease it by about 15mL to keep the drink from veering into the cloying. For a garnish, try a strip of lime zest, or squeeze a lime wedge in there. You’ll be increasing your ingredient count, but I think that’s allowable under the circumstances.

To make this boozy beverage, you will need:

  • 60mL Plantation Pineapple rum

  • 30mL Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

  • 2 dashes of orange bitters

Add everything to a mixing glass and stir for at least 60 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a strip of lime zest or wedge if you feel so inclined.

