Our Best Ironing Hacks

You may have been wearing sweatpants for several months now, but trust: There will come a time when you need to finally wear something nice again. So you might as well take this opportunity to practice your ironing skills.

First, always iron your clothes straight out of the washing machine—don’t even put them in the dryer. The heat of the iron will dry them, and it will force you to hang your clothes immediately, preventing them from developing further wrinkles from leaving them sitting in a pile.

Line your ironing board with aluminium foil to reflect heat onto both sides of your clothes, so it will affect both sides at once. Also try using some common household helpers: binder clips to keep garments from moving around the board and bobby pins to keep pleats and creases in place.

Finally, the board itself is designed to help you. Use the square end to press wide pieces of fabric straight up and down. The shaped end is for getting into smaller areas like cuffs and collars.

Now you’re ready to press that dress shirt and look extra nice for your next 3 video conferences.

